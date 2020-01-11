Hifter's forces say they will abide by the agreement on a ceasefire in Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya – Libya’s east-based forces have announced that they will abide by a ceasefire in Russia and Turkey from Sunday, in a last-minute reversal.

The Libyan Arab forces, led by ex-general Khalifa Hifter, said in a video statement that the cease-fire would start from Sunday. They said that any violation of the cease-fire by their hunters would be “seriously” tackled.

The Eastern forces of Hifter launched a new offensive to conquer the capital, which led to a flurry of diplomatic efforts to control the crisis in the North African nation.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayep Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement following a meeting in Istanbul calling for a ceasefire on January 12. They did not specify what the conditions would be.

The calls for a cease-fire between the fighting East and West Libyan troops came in the midst of a flurry of diplomatic activity by European powers. The West-based government welcomed the calls to stop the fight. A spokesperson for Hifter’s forces initially said they would continue to do their best to take the place of their rivals, Tripoli, of “terrorist groups.”

The east-based government, supported by the Hifter forces, is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The Western Tripoli-based government receives assistance from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into a violent chaos that rivals the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed the old dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Both Russia and Turkey have been accused of aggravating the conflict in Libya by offering military assistance to its warring parties.

Rami Musa, The Associated Press