On any given day of the week, people who fall on Pennsylvania 1600 Avenue in northwestern Washington, D.C., are waiting to find life in what is arguably the most powerful political building in the world.

Known in the outside world as the White House, it is where some of the most critical decisions affecting the country and the planet are made. And the guided tours from Monday to Friday suggest that people will have a first look at how the top edge of democratic infrastructure works. And maybe, they can take a look at the President in the process.

This is unlikely, as the tour will not even come close to the Oval Office or the Situation Room. Tourists will take a look at the Rose Garden and much of the East Wing, areas as far away from the action as possible. Excursions will include China’s Room, State Dining Room, Blue Room, Green Room and Red Room.

But they won’t be able to visit many places, making it easy to find some things most people don’t even know about, including the ones listed here.

Bowling for democracy

Military strategy is a job that the President will find on his agenda from time to time, but here is a strike zone that is purely recreational. It is a bowling alley located on the main floor that has existed since 1947 when a Truman president was installed. Friendly greedy bully Richard Nixon had renovated it in 1969 to include a velvet living room on the side and has been used on a regular basis ever since.

While the alley is available to White House staff and their families, bowling is obviously seen as a security risk. Secret service agents must provide top-notch clearance before you can even consider borrowing these bowling shoes.

Flicks for 40 or more

The Sun UK

Whether things get tough, sometimes the First Family likes to gather somewhere to relax, and that’s why the family theater room is a recreational shelter that should be in the White House. It has a giant screen and living room in a lounge style for 40 people, where residents can shoot new movies before they are released.

It’s also where Barack Obama brought his homies to catch a Super Bowl game and where Ronald Reagan watched his favorite vintage Westerns. Richard Nixon reportedly used the room to watch The Notorious Landlady, a 1962 comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Kim Novak, on the night of the famous Watergate Hotel break-in.

Willy Wonka would be proud

White House Museum

Even the most powerful heads of state have the occasional sweet tooth, which makes the Chocolate Shop one of the most essential services in the White House. As part of many kitchens upstairs, the Chocolate Shop is the Ground Zero for central pieces at large receptions and other formal occasions at the main residence.

The store is also responsible for those elliptical sweets that were sought during the Easter egg, as well as a copy of the White House melody during the Yuletide season. And for employees who need to satisfy a chocolate, the store also has a concession booth.

Take time for melodies

Business Insider

If music cures wild chest, then here is a room that should be used more often. But it is unlikely that the White House music hall has been used too late. The point was first made when Hillary Clinton renovated this room on the third floor in a place for her husband and President Bill Clinton to perform his saxophone.

None of Clinton’s successors have shown musical ability on an instrument, although Barack Obama has proven to have the tubes for the strange sound of the gospel. Prior to Clinton, presidents who had some musical ability included guitarist George H.W. Bush and pianists Richard Nixon and Harry Truman.

Between 182 rooms, even more hidden spots

Business Insider

Additional rooms that are not known or out of range for White House tours include a state-of-the-art gaming room with a $ 40,000 golf simulator. There is also a flower shop in the basement to offer goodwill bouquets to visiting officials or a way for the President to return to the First Lady’s grace in case the activities in the Situation room prevent the wedding anniversary.

Politicians stay healthy in a private training room right next to the music room, while the Map Room serves as a place of entertainment for a smaller circle of visitors. One room is reserved exclusively for Queen Elizabeth II in the rare case of visiting Washington, while another area, the Vermeil Hall, is dedicated exclusively to storing silverware.

Then there is a point in the White House that is still a reputation at best. This would be the blackout room used by the current US President.

