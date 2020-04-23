Hidden opportunity Researcher sports

Around that time, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag has often been the busiest since the Filipino ball club attends the Asean Basketball League (ABL) playoffs.

However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic forced HDL to completely terminate Season 10. And while Alapag supports the move, he can’t help and miss the missed Alaba, which was in second place even after the inconsistent start of the campaign.

Alab’s position slowly but surely found itself just before the health crisis when Barangay Ginebra was named Justin Brownlee

and reigning ABL player of the year John Fields was finally on board to join forces with reinforcement Nick King and point guard Jason Brickman.

“I still feel bad that our season was short,” Alapag told the interrogator. “I felt like we had to overcome so many obstacles in the first five months of the season because we had a practically new team and the players and staff put in a lot of work before the end of the season.

The ABL Season 8 champions won 10 of the first 16 games even after changing the list as Alapag tried to find the right combinations. The Philippine ball club also stood out in its season series with the first team from Thailand, Mono Vampire, winning twice, including a field trip in Nonthaburi province.

Excited

“We’re really excited about the last 11 games,” he said.

“It just took me 10 days to be together as a whole team. There was self-confidence in the gym and in practice. I felt that early fights only made us a better team. “

But Alapag understands the bigger picture as sport takes the final place during a pandemic.

The UAAP, NCAA and PSL were all forced to abruptly cancel their seasons, and the PBA, having played just one of their 45th season matches last month, had no choice and suspended the Philippine Cup indefinitely.

Leagues around the world have also followed the same path.

“It was a tough end to the season and it’s frustrating, but first and foremost – the safety of all players, coaches, ABL staff and fans,” Alapag concluded. “

