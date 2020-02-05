Hidden gems to visit in the United States

1 of 50
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mackinac Island is located in the deep, icy waters of Lake Huron and has a unique boundary for those traveling on the less worn path. No cars are allowed on the island and the closest thing to modern transportation is a horse-drawn carriage. The lack of trucks and cars together with the lush green landscape make Mackinac Island a wonderful place to really get away.
PHOTO: KAREN BLEIER
2 of 50
Page, Arizona
Often overlooked due to the flashy tourist attraction of the Grand Canyon, Page offers all the breathtaking views of the nearby attraction without the unbearable crowds.
PHOTO: RHONA WISE
3 of 50
The Salton Sea, California
This shallow, saline gorge lake in the Coachella Valley has recently undergone a tourist revival, because eclectic artists have chosen it as the home base for eccentric art installations, such as this one.
PHOTO: ROBYN BECK
4 of 50
Garden of the Gods Park, Colorado
The Garden of the Gods lives up to every syllable of its name and is a beautiful sight to see. After two surveyors encountered the park in 1859, one suggested that it would be an excellent place for a beer garden. Stunned by the understatement, his companion rebuked his claim and called the place worthy of a collection of gods – notable for its sandstone rock formations. That is why Garden of the Gods Park was born.
PHOTO: UniversalImagesGroup
5 of 50
Door County, Wisconsin
An idyllic peninsula that rests between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, Door County, Wisconsin cuts jagged cliffs and rocky shoreline into Green Bay harbor. Door County is dotted with lush evergreen trees and is the perfect destination for swimming holes for locals and tourists in the summer.
PHOTO: educational images
6 of 50
Kelleys Island, Ohio
Located in the murky waters of Lake Erie, Kelleys Island wraps boundless seaside charm in just over four square miles. The island the size of a pint has a considerable history, from serving as a military meeting point to undergoing three name changes. Today, Kelleys Island offers a picturesque getaway for Midwesterners.
PHOTO: Dave G Kelly
7 of 50
Fort Bragg, California
The coast of the coastal city of California, dotted with whimsical rocks, is reminiscent of the famous coast of Laguna Beach far south. The Northern California resort is a sleepy bay with all the charm you could ask for, complete with an inn that has been a city since 1902.
PHOTO: Stefan Nickel / EyeEm
8 of 50
Kanab, Utah
Ironically derived from the Paiute word for “place of the willows,” Kanab was originally established as a defense against the Indian population whose language comes from the name. Now known to the locals as “Little Hollywood” due to its popularity with Western filmmakers, Kanab’s sights have served as the backdrop for films such as The Lone Ranger and Gunsmoke.
PHOTO: Brent Clark Photography
9 of 50
Kodiak Island, Alaska
Kodiak Island is located on the south coast of Alaska and is the second largest island in the United States and the 80th in the world. Kodiak is mountainous with dense forests and is home to both the Kodiak bear and the king crab.
PHOTO: Laura Hedien
10 out of 50
Jekyll Island, Georgia
Jekyll Island is a completely self-governing, self-sufficient island located on the Georgian coast and is best known for its driftwood beaches that give the coast a creepy but beautiful veneer.
PHOTO: Robert Loe
11 of 50
Apostle Islands, Wisconsin
This group of 22 islands clustered in the waters of Lake Superior are a nature lover’s staple in the Midwest. Ice-covered cliffs make way for the cool waters of Lake Superior in the winter and in the summer the surrounding lush green grounds are the perfect starting point for boating and fishing.
PHOTO: Posnov
12 of 50
Oracle, Arizona
Oracle serves as the home base for the famous Biosphere 2, a research facility for earth sciences at the University of Arizona and charged with a lifelong continuation of learning about our planet. To this day, it remains the largest closed system in the world.
PHOTO: Frogman1484
13 of 50
Block Island, Rhode Island
Block Island has a red brick lighthouse erected on the cliffs of clay and overlooking rocky beaches along the Atlantic Ocean below. Migratory birds seek refuge in the national nature park of the island, which makes for a picturesque fishing village.
PHOTO: Ken Schulze
14 of 50
Mt. Hood National Forest, Oregon
A snow-covered Mt. Hood dominates the skyline of this picturesque national park in Oregon. It is a typical Pacific Northwest nature reserve, complete with a blanket of evergreen, breathtaking views and endless trails to explore.
PHOTO: Wolfgang Kaehler
15 of 50
Natchez, Mississippi
Natchez is located on the banks of the Mississippi River and is known for its pre-war mansions.
PHOTO: Rory Patterson / EyeEm
16 of 50
Brainard Lake, Colorado
Northeast of Denver, this central Colorado shoreline offers unspoilt views free of typical tourist pedestrian traffic and offers a completely lonely feeling of tranquility.
PHOTO: Brad McGinley Photography
17 of 50
Midway Geyser Basin, Wyoming
The biggest hot spring in Yellowstone National Park is often overlooked due to the appeal of Old Faithful. The hydro-thermal elements of Midway Geiser create beautiful, naturally occurring colors that are richer than any photo could capture with justice.
PHOTO: Gary Piazza / 500px
18 of 50
Arcata, California
Towering redwoods line Arcata’s paths, winding to a deep blue Pacific bay that protrudes against the city limits. Since the increased regulation of the logging industry in Arcata, the forests have undergone a kind of natural renaissance that has seen a revival of growth that has not been seen for centuries.
PHOTO: EyeWolf
19 of 50
Goldfield, Nevada
Originally established as a boomtown during the Gold Rush in the early 20th century, Goldfield now offers a different kind of gold – the figurative type that you find when you first discover a beautiful city on the desert border outside the beaten path of the archetypal Grand Canyon family trip.
PHOTO: Thomas Roche
20 of 50
Plaza Blanca, New Mexico
First made famous by serving as the inspiring muse of artist Georgia O’Keefe, the ivory facades of Plaza Blanca are beautiful in themselves, but even more so when they bathe in the violet light of a desert sunset.
PHOTO: Marc Romanelli
21 of 50
Byodo-in-temple, Hawaii
Modeled after an ancient temple in Kyoto, Japan, the Byodo-In Temple brings a bit of Japanese charm to Hawaii. Large koi ponds cover the two hectares around the temple and create a transportive Japanese experience while walking on the terrain, located on the Big Island.
PHOTO: Elena Kulikova
22 of 50
Traverse City, Michigan
Sitting in the heart of Grand Traverse County, Michigan, this bayside micropolitan is the largest producer of sharp cherries in the entire United States, which even organizes a famous Cherry festival every year in early July.
PHOTO: Cavan images
23 of 50
Lake Norman, North Carolina
Lake Norman originated in the late 1950s and early 1960s and is the largest artificial freshwater body in North Carolina. In addition to the recognition it receives for its sheer mass, Lake Norman provides a beautiful sailing and fishing limit for residents of NC and those in the surrounding states.
PHOTO: skiserge1
24 of 50
Camden, Maine
The picturesque and picturesque Camden, Maine, remains a sleepy pier town in the winter and comes alive when the population triples in the summer months, attracts tourists and seasonal residents in the summer.
PHOTO: Chris Bennett
25 of 50
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Perhaps made famous in recent years by MTV’s series, Floribama Shore, the Gulf Shores of Alabama have infinitely more to offer than binge drinking and heavily scripted reality television. With lazy waves and southern hospitality in abundance, the Gulf Shore of Alabama is a perfect getaway for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway.
PHOTO: Jim McKinley
26 of 50
The Ozarks
The Ozark Mountains that cover Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma are perfect for the hiking enthusiast in all of us who is out to get out and offer a perfect outlet for the outdoors person we sometimes all want to embody. The vast Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is also an unmissable summer destination.
PHOTO: Asad Zaidi / 500px
27 of 50
Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada
Just an hour’s drive northeast of Las Vegas, you’ll find more than 40,000 acres of sun-drenched earth that is part of the Valley of Fire State Park. The millennia-old sandstone formations give the state park a surreal effect that made it the ideal Mars stand-in for the film Total Recall.
PHOTO: Adria Photography
28 of 50
Damascus, Virginia
Damascus, the bicycle junction of seven major cycle paths, is an interesting city of cycle path travelers who come together in one common break.
PHOTO: Brett Maurer
29 of 50
Ohiopyle State Park, Pennsylvania
With four waterfalls, plus the famous Fallingwater home of Frank Lloyd Wright just miles away, Ohiopyle is a cornerstone of the natural Appalachian beauty. With more than 70 miles of trails winding through the park, there is plenty of time to roam the grounds and enjoy all that the park has to offer.
PHOTO: Zach Frailey
30 of 50
Devil’s Tower, Wyoming
Unknown to most, this rock formation was actually the first official national landmark in the US. The appearance of the Devil’s Tower formation some 50 million years ago remains a mystery due to the lack of similar formations elsewhere in the area. Most scientists assume that it is perhaps the result of underground magma being pushed to the surface by hard rock to build the tower.
PHOTO: Reese Lassman / EyeEm
31 of 50
Roaring Fork Motor Trail, Tennessee
The paths run past beautiful waterfalls and streams that simply cannot do justice to photos. Along these paths you will find the most famous place in the area, the Rainbow Waterfall.
PHOTO: ehrlif
32 of 50
Hamilton Pool Preserve, Texas
Created by the collapse of an underground river thousands of years ago, the limestone bed of the Hamilton Pool Preserve pours over a 50-foot waterfall in a crystal-clear bath below.
PHOTO: Shackleford photography
33 of 50
Blue lakes, Colorado
Resting in the awesome glacier circles of Mount Sneffels, it is no wonder that Blue Lakes has reached the list of the best hiking destinations in the continental US. When you reach the trail top and enjoy the panoramic view, you will understand why hiking enthusiasts come to this remote part of Colorado.
PHOTO: clicked by Avik Chakraborty
34 of 50
Fly Geyser, Nevada
Encapsulating Bob Ross’ famous saying: “Happy Little Accidents,” Fly Geyser was accidentally created while drilling a well incorrectly. The multicolored water that flows out of the geyser is actually the result of several mineral deposits such as algae and sulfur. The prismatic water and the bizarre shape of the geyser give it an alien feeling that you must experience to understand.
PHOTO: provided by jp2pix.com
35 of 50
Bodie, California
Perfect for any paranormal lover, Bodie is the perfect stop on a road trip of oddities. The mountain town of Sierra Nevada was abandoned in the early 20th century after the economic downturn and the preserved structures make for an eerie, unforgettable experience.
PHOTO: Mimi Ditchie Photography
36 of 50
Mount Vernon, Virginia
With much of the historic George Washington estate still intact, this Virginian mansion is a dream for history lovers. The one-time home of the Washington family has been transformed into a museum and a journey through the estate offers a rich, immersive experience.
PHOTO: JacobH
37 of 50
Brooklyn Botanical Garden, New York
Hidden in the hippest neighborhood of the concrete jungle, the urban Eden known as the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens is a must-visit. In the spring and summer, the garden bursts to life with Japanese cherry blossoms and offers a refreshing natural tranquility in the city.
PHOTO: Jais Silva / EyeEm
38 of 50
Mendenhall glacier, Alaska
Hollow passages in this beautiful glacier allow visitors to walk through the icy mass and yawn to age-old glacier shapes.
PHOTO: Piriya photography
39 of 50
Estes Park, Colorado
Resting at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Estes Park Park is a picturesque mountain town and home to the hotel that inspired Stephen King’s, The Shining.
PHOTO: Wayne Boland
40 of 50
The Netherlands, Colorado
Not really the “Colorado cool” you’re used to, the Netherlands has quite a few eccentricities and quirky festivals such as “Frozen Dead Guy Days” pictured above.
PHOTO: Rick T. Wilking
41 of 50
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, Delaware
The pages of a fairy tale come to life, this living storybook museum is located on 1000 hectares of meadows and forests in the forests of coastal areas of Delaware.
PHOTO: MyLoupe
42 of 50
Meow Wolf, New Mexico
Meow Wolf is an interactive art experience that makes surrealism a reality, perfectly embracing the whimsy of Sante Fe.
PHOTO: AFP contributor
43 of 50
Cordova, Alaska
This rustic city in Alaska lies at the foot of a series of snow-covered mountains. Walking, snowmobiling and dog sledding are Cordova staples that are definitely worth experiencing.
PHOTO: The Washington Post
44 out of 50
Matoaka Beach, Maryland
Far away from the tourist beaches of Ocean City, this secluded coastline is perfect for anyone looking for a more lonely summer experience. More often than not, this beach at Chesapeake Bay is completely empty, leaving plenty of room for a peaceful getaway.
PHOTO: Matthew T. Carroll
45 out of 50
Flathead Valley, Montana
With its easy access to Glacier National Park and the pristine fresh water of Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley is also an ideal stop on the way to the arty suburb of Big Fork.
PHOTO: Diana Robinson Photography
46 of 50
Sunset Beach, New Jersey
Forget the spray tan-shellacked Jersey Shore – Sunset Beach is a must-see stop on the Atlantic coast. Sand strewn with bits of quartz from the Delaware River, the beaches seem to sparkle when the light catches them at sunset and sunrise.
PHOTO: Greeniz
47 of 50
Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Kill Devil Hills is infinitely more hospitable than the name suggests and lies in the heart of the Outer Banks. The quiet banks are perfect for the summer recharge that we all need.
PHOTO: Charles Collard / EyeEm
48 of 50
Incline Railway, Tennessee
A departure from the honky tonks and line dancing of a vacation in Nashville, Tennessee’s Incline Railway takes you on a beautiful path to Lookout Mountain, where a panoramic view of the forests below will certainly surprise you.
PHOTO: Jorge Villalba
49 of 50
Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio
Named as Ohio’s first true resort, Geneva-on-the-Lake has all the charm of a small town, complete with breweries, boutiques, and every summer activity under the sun.
PHOTO: Copyright Artem Vorobiev
50 of 50
Newfane, Vermont
As a postcard comes to life, the authentic feel of Newfane is perfect for anyone looking for a dose of charm in a small town. The local maple sugar houses are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, and the mountainous setting provides an equally satisfying environment.
PHOTO: John Greim
. [TagsToTranslate] khnd