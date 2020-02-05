Hidden gems to visit in the United States

1 of 50

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mackinac Island is located in the deep, icy waters of Lake Huron and has a unique boundary for those traveling on the less worn path. No cars are allowed on the island and the closest thing to modern transportation is a horse-drawn carriage. The lack of trucks and cars together with the lush green landscape make Mackinac Island a wonderful place to really get away.

Page, Arizona

Often overlooked due to the flashy tourist attraction of the Grand Canyon, Page offers all the breathtaking views of the nearby attraction without the unbearable crowds.

The Salton Sea, California

This shallow, saline gorge lake in the Coachella Valley has recently undergone a tourist revival, because eclectic artists have chosen it as the home base for eccentric art installations, such as this one.

Garden of the Gods Park, Colorado

The Garden of the Gods lives up to every syllable of its name and is a beautiful sight to see. After two surveyors encountered the park in 1859, one suggested that it would be an excellent place for a beer garden. Stunned by the understatement, his companion rebuked his claim and called the place worthy of a collection of gods – notable for its sandstone rock formations. That is why Garden of the Gods Park was born.

Door County, Wisconsin

An idyllic peninsula that rests between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, Door County, Wisconsin cuts jagged cliffs and rocky shoreline into Green Bay harbor. Door County is dotted with lush evergreen trees and is the perfect destination for swimming holes for locals and tourists in the summer.

Kelleys Island, Ohio

Located in the murky waters of Lake Erie, Kelleys Island wraps boundless seaside charm in just over four square miles. The island the size of a pint has a considerable history, from serving as a military meeting point to undergoing three name changes. Today, Kelleys Island offers a picturesque getaway for Midwesterners.

Fort Bragg, California

The coast of the coastal city of California, dotted with whimsical rocks, is reminiscent of the famous coast of Laguna Beach far south. The Northern California resort is a sleepy bay with all the charm you could ask for, complete with an inn that has been a city since 1902.

Kanab, Utah

Ironically derived from the Paiute word for “place of the willows,” Kanab was originally established as a defense against the Indian population whose language comes from the name. Now known to the locals as “Little Hollywood” due to its popularity with Western filmmakers, Kanab’s sights have served as the backdrop for films such as The Lone Ranger and Gunsmoke.

Kodiak Island, Alaska

Kodiak Island is located on the south coast of Alaska and is the second largest island in the United States and the 80th in the world. Kodiak is mountainous with dense forests and is home to both the Kodiak bear and the king crab.

Jekyll Island, Georgia

Jekyll Island is a completely self-governing, self-sufficient island located on the Georgian coast and is best known for its driftwood beaches that give the coast a creepy but beautiful veneer.

Apostle Islands, Wisconsin

This group of 22 islands clustered in the waters of Lake Superior are a nature lover’s staple in the Midwest. Ice-covered cliffs make way for the cool waters of Lake Superior in the winter and in the summer the surrounding lush green grounds are the perfect starting point for boating and fishing.

Oracle, Arizona

Oracle serves as the home base for the famous Biosphere 2, a research facility for earth sciences at the University of Arizona and charged with a lifelong continuation of learning about our planet. To this day, it remains the largest closed system in the world.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Block Island has a red brick lighthouse erected on the cliffs of clay and overlooking rocky beaches along the Atlantic Ocean below. Migratory birds seek refuge in the national nature park of the island, which makes for a picturesque fishing village.

Mt. Hood National Forest, Oregon

A snow-covered Mt. Hood dominates the skyline of this picturesque national park in Oregon. It is a typical Pacific Northwest nature reserve, complete with a blanket of evergreen, breathtaking views and endless trails to explore.

Natchez, Mississippi

Natchez is located on the banks of the Mississippi River and is known for its pre-war mansions.

Brainard Lake, Colorado

Northeast of Denver, this central Colorado shoreline offers unspoilt views free of typical tourist pedestrian traffic and offers a completely lonely feeling of tranquility.

Midway Geyser Basin, Wyoming

The biggest hot spring in Yellowstone National Park is often overlooked due to the appeal of Old Faithful. The hydro-thermal elements of Midway Geiser create beautiful, naturally occurring colors that are richer than any photo could capture with justice.

Arcata, California

Towering redwoods line Arcata’s paths, winding to a deep blue Pacific bay that protrudes against the city limits. Since the increased regulation of the logging industry in Arcata, the forests have undergone a kind of natural renaissance that has seen a revival of growth that has not been seen for centuries.

Goldfield, Nevada

Originally established as a boomtown during the Gold Rush in the early 20th century, Goldfield now offers a different kind of gold – the figurative type that you find when you first discover a beautiful city on the desert border outside the beaten path of the archetypal Grand Canyon family trip.

Plaza Blanca, New Mexico

First made famous by serving as the inspiring muse of artist Georgia O’Keefe, the ivory facades of Plaza Blanca are beautiful in themselves, but even more so when they bathe in the violet light of a desert sunset.

Byodo-in-temple, Hawaii

Modeled after an ancient temple in Kyoto, Japan, the Byodo-In Temple brings a bit of Japanese charm to Hawaii. Large koi ponds cover the two hectares around the temple and create a transportive Japanese experience while walking on the terrain, located on the Big Island.

Traverse City, Michigan

Sitting in the heart of Grand Traverse County, Michigan, this bayside micropolitan is the largest producer of sharp cherries in the entire United States, which even organizes a famous Cherry festival every year in early July.

Lake Norman, North Carolina

Lake Norman originated in the late 1950s and early 1960s and is the largest artificial freshwater body in North Carolina. In addition to the recognition it receives for its sheer mass, Lake Norman provides a beautiful sailing and fishing limit for residents of NC and those in the surrounding states.

Camden, Maine

The picturesque and picturesque Camden, Maine, remains a sleepy pier town in the winter and comes alive when the population triples in the summer months, attracts tourists and seasonal residents in the summer.

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Perhaps made famous in recent years by MTV’s series, Floribama Shore, the Gulf Shores of Alabama have infinitely more to offer than binge drinking and heavily scripted reality television. With lazy waves and southern hospitality in abundance, the Gulf Shore of Alabama is a perfect getaway for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway.

The Ozarks

The Ozark Mountains that cover Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma are perfect for the hiking enthusiast in all of us who is out to get out and offer a perfect outlet for the outdoors person we sometimes all want to embody. The vast Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is also an unmissable summer destination.

Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada

Just an hour’s drive northeast of Las Vegas, you’ll find more than 40,000 acres of sun-drenched earth that is part of the Valley of Fire State Park. The millennia-old sandstone formations give the state park a surreal effect that made it the ideal Mars stand-in for the film Total Recall.

Damascus, Virginia

Damascus, the bicycle junction of seven major cycle paths, is an interesting city of cycle path travelers who come together in one common break.

Ohiopyle State Park, Pennsylvania

With four waterfalls, plus the famous Fallingwater home of Frank Lloyd Wright just miles away, Ohiopyle is a cornerstone of the natural Appalachian beauty. With more than 70 miles of trails winding through the park, there is plenty of time to roam the grounds and enjoy all that the park has to offer.

Devil’s Tower, Wyoming

Unknown to most, this rock formation was actually the first official national landmark in the US. The appearance of the Devil’s Tower formation some 50 million years ago remains a mystery due to the lack of similar formations elsewhere in the area. Most scientists assume that it is perhaps the result of underground magma being pushed to the surface by hard rock to build the tower.

Roaring Fork Motor Trail, Tennessee

The paths run past beautiful waterfalls and streams that simply cannot do justice to photos. Along these paths you will find the most famous place in the area, the Rainbow Waterfall.

Hamilton Pool Preserve, Texas

Created by the collapse of an underground river thousands of years ago, the limestone bed of the Hamilton Pool Preserve pours over a 50-foot waterfall in a crystal-clear bath below.

Blue lakes, Colorado

Resting in the awesome glacier circles of Mount Sneffels, it is no wonder that Blue Lakes has reached the list of the best hiking destinations in the continental US. When you reach the trail top and enjoy the panoramic view, you will understand why hiking enthusiasts come to this remote part of Colorado.

Fly Geyser, Nevada

Encapsulating Bob Ross’ famous saying: “Happy Little Accidents,” Fly Geyser was accidentally created while drilling a well incorrectly. The multicolored water that flows out of the geyser is actually the result of several mineral deposits such as algae and sulfur. The prismatic water and the bizarre shape of the geyser give it an alien feeling that you must experience to understand.

Bodie, California

Perfect for any paranormal lover, Bodie is the perfect stop on a road trip of oddities. The mountain town of Sierra Nevada was abandoned in the early 20th century after the economic downturn and the preserved structures make for an eerie, unforgettable experience.

Mount Vernon, Virginia

With much of the historic George Washington estate still intact, this Virginian mansion is a dream for history lovers. The one-time home of the Washington family has been transformed into a museum and a journey through the estate offers a rich, immersive experience.

Brooklyn Botanical Garden, New York

Hidden in the hippest neighborhood of the concrete jungle, the urban Eden known as the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens is a must-visit. In the spring and summer, the garden bursts to life with Japanese cherry blossoms and offers a refreshing natural tranquility in the city.

Mendenhall glacier, Alaska

Hollow passages in this beautiful glacier allow visitors to walk through the icy mass and yawn to age-old glacier shapes.

Estes Park, Colorado

Resting at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Estes Park Park is a picturesque mountain town and home to the hotel that inspired Stephen King’s, The Shining.

The Netherlands, Colorado

Not really the “Colorado cool” you’re used to, the Netherlands has quite a few eccentricities and quirky festivals such as “Frozen Dead Guy Days” pictured above.

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, Delaware

The pages of a fairy tale come to life, this living storybook museum is located on 1000 hectares of meadows and forests in the forests of coastal areas of Delaware.

Meow Wolf, New Mexico

Meow Wolf is an interactive art experience that makes surrealism a reality, perfectly embracing the whimsy of Sante Fe.

Cordova, Alaska

This rustic city in Alaska lies at the foot of a series of snow-covered mountains. Walking, snowmobiling and dog sledding are Cordova staples that are definitely worth experiencing.

Matoaka Beach, Maryland

Far away from the tourist beaches of Ocean City, this secluded coastline is perfect for anyone looking for a more lonely summer experience. More often than not, this beach at Chesapeake Bay is completely empty, leaving plenty of room for a peaceful getaway.

Flathead Valley, Montana

With its easy access to Glacier National Park and the pristine fresh water of Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley is also an ideal stop on the way to the arty suburb of Big Fork.

Sunset Beach, New Jersey

Forget the spray tan-shellacked Jersey Shore – Sunset Beach is a must-see stop on the Atlantic coast. Sand strewn with bits of quartz from the Delaware River, the beaches seem to sparkle when the light catches them at sunset and sunrise.

Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Kill Devil Hills is infinitely more hospitable than the name suggests and lies in the heart of the Outer Banks. The quiet banks are perfect for the summer recharge that we all need.

Incline Railway, Tennessee

A departure from the honky tonks and line dancing of a vacation in Nashville, Tennessee’s Incline Railway takes you on a beautiful path to Lookout Mountain, where a panoramic view of the forests below will certainly surprise you.

Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio

Named as Ohio’s first true resort, Geneva-on-the-Lake has all the charm of a small town, complete with breweries, boutiques, and every summer activity under the sun.

Newfane, Vermont

As a postcard comes to life, the authentic feel of Newfane is perfect for anyone looking for a dose of charm in a small town. The local maple sugar houses are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, and the mountainous setting provides an equally satisfying environment.

