Hi, here's a dating simulator, except you're supposed to go out with a car

Do you love Toyotas? I mean really love Toyotas? Like, "Do you dream of one day dating your Toyota in the hopes of getting married and having small Toyotette babies?" Do not? Huh, weird. Well, this dating simulator that involves real Toyotas is probably still in your alley.

Dating simulations are one of the strangest inventions on the Internet. In general, they are games full of dialogue in which you pretend to fall in love with someone, as one does. Dream Daddy made the rounds a while ago, but apparently games like LovePlus and Hatoful Boyfriend are very popular. I could not give you a better description than that.

Sometimes, these sims take the form of YouTube videos, with which my twelve-year-old Naruto lover was familiar. But a channel called CV (which means Character Voice) has surpassed everyone by creating an absurd dating simulation video in which you fall in love with a Toyota.

Again, for the people behind:

A Toyota

This is simply amazing. In terms of configuration, you, the viewer, is an eighteen-year-old girl who has just received her driver's license. Now it's up to several Toyota Corollas to woo it with its excellent features. These Corollas are brothers, each with their own distinct personality traits. The red Corolla Sport, for example, is hyperactive, while the standard Corolla is more mature.

Can cars even have siblings? If so, who are your parents? And how are cars produced? Is that why there is romance in the car?

It is better to leave some questions unanswered.

The video, although it only lasts two minutes and is a bit difficult to understand if you are not a Japanese language teacher (there are English subtitles, but they leave a lot to be desired), but nonetheless it is very funny. I don't know why more car manufacturers have not capitalized on the concept of cars that sell themselves as contestants in a dating game. It's much better than Chevy's stupid "real people" ads.

The end of the video suggests that there are three parts in total, the next part is a date or a test drive, and the third is still a mystery.

One can only imagine what it could be.

H / t to Antonio!

