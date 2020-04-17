HGTV’s ‘Windy City Rehab’ Stars are facing another trial for alleged defective work

HGTV’s Windy City Rehab stars are faced with another trial due to alleged defective work on the house featured in their television show.

Designer Alison Gramenos (attending the Alison Victoria show) and contractor Donovan Eckhardt are among those named in court proceedings filed by homeowners Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio on April 10 in Cook County, Illinois.

Jones and Mostaccio – whose assets were listed in episode 7 of episode 7 entitled “House of Horrors” claim negligence, according to PEOPLE’s complaint. The couple bought the house in spring 2019 for $ 1.3 million.

As stated in the court documents, the couple addressed several design and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking of concrete columns and a problematic garage, which reportedly required repairs of more than $ 100,000.

The HGTV representative told people, “We have no comment on ongoing litigation.”

Nicole Daniel of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, who represents Jones and Mostaccia, also did not comment on this.

The official description of the episode that shows home says Gramenos and Eckhardt “are taking advantage of their chances for a split-level house full of disasters. . . In the face of numerous setbacks, they must put aside their differences to turn a nightmare into a nightmare for potential buyers. “

This is not the first time that HGTV stars have faced serious legal problems over the years.

Last December, the stars of Windy City Rehab were similarly sued for alleged defective work in another of their project properties. In addition, a pair of designers and contractors were given orders to stop work in July, blocking permits and suspending licenses for a number of violations.

According to the Chicago Tribunal, the Department of Building has informed the stars of Windy City Rehab that they will not be able to submit any new permission applications. The city of Chicago also moved for one year to suspend the license of Eckhardt’s real estate agency and the general contractor’s license, said it worked without permission on 11 different properties.

A few months later, the stamps were allowed to return to work because, according to a building department official, nearly a dozen work stoppages were canceled.

Since November 2019 the duo still could not apply for new work permits.

Windy City Rehab made its first debut at HGTV in January 2019.