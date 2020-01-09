Hewitt rolls the die, names Kyrgios and de Minaur for a decisive double

Loading...

But as the adrenaline subsided, it became clear why Jamie Murray and Salisbury were Tim Henman’s choice to compete with the two Australian stars.

The pair interrupted de Minaur’s serve twice and won the first set 6-3.

The Australians looked out of the answers, but when the game resumed, they picked up.

Alex de Minaur lost a thriller to Dan Evans on Thursday

De Minaur found his first serve and they broke Salisbury twice to win the second set 6-3.

The remarkable matchbreaker followed.

There were more roller coasters in the 30th minute, 18-16 breakers than in a typical Kyrgios match.

Loading

Every fan in the Ken Rosewall Arena was on the verge of his seat when the two teams exchanged mini breaks, match balls and winners, but Kyrgios finally stepped into the clutch.

He played a second serve and forced a mistake from Murray, who put Australia on a collision course with Rafael Nadal’s Spain on Saturday night if they defeated Belgium tomorrow evening.

“We gave up a little firepower and it paid off,” said Hewitt immediately after the game.

“It was an incredible atmosphere in all three games. I am very proud of the boys and the way they managed to change it.”

Dan Evans and de Minaur had a thrilling three-way fight before, but the top-ranked player from the UK was too good and won 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Evans increased the level of tennis he played on the way to two victories in the group stage of the tournament, and after de Minaur found extra equipment for a third set, the decision maker could not have been more captivating.

No less than four breaks in the service took place before the set finally established itself in its rhythm.

Until it was de Minaur’s turn to force a tie break.

After a 5-6 deficit, de Minaur saved a pair of match balls with a brilliant backhand pass and a crisp forehand after falling between 15 and 40 on his serve.

He had to rescue two more match balls and cracked another forehand winner before finally finding his first serve to free himself from the difficulties and force a tie.

But here Evans found his sharpness again.

After an exhausting three hours at the Ken Rosewall Arena, he played flawless tennis to win the 7-2 draw and sent the draw into a crucial piece.

At the start of the day it was a question of the new year, the new Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was praised on Wednesday by Captain Lleyton Hewitt and Australian No. 2 for his new cool, calm and collected demeanor on the pitch. Final against Great Britain.

In the second game in a row it was Kyrgios’ opponent who blew a fuse on the pitch. Norrie smashed his bat after he had a golden chance to break Kyrgio’s serve in the first set.

However, there were no such antics by Kyrgios.

The 24-year-old’s resting pulse must have broken barely 60 beats per minute on the way to a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Nick Kyrgios exchanged verbal barbs with Dan Evans during his win against Cam Norrie.Credit:Getty

He even had time to joke with Dan Evans, Britain’s No. 1, who was watching Norrie this afternoon before his match against Alex de Minaur.

“Me and Evo, we’re really good buddies on tour. We’re basically brothers. I somehow knew he was going to come a little bit to me,” said Kyrgios.

“It shut down quickly but I was expecting it to be honest.”

The result was never to be doubted in the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Nick Kyrgios will be congratulated by Lleyton Hewitt on Thursday

Kyrgios was in his game from the first point of the morning. His first serve was not as ridiculously fast as he had against young Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, but every second shot was there.

He had the forehand winner across the board. He also had the jumping backhand.

The entire number of shots was carried out in his second serve game with a 40-0 armpit serve.

Loading

He won the point and broke Norrie in the next game. This break upset Norrie.

British No. 2 broke his racket and was then broken into love in his next serve game. It was similar in the second sentence.

Kyrgios cracked 24 winners to Norries 10 and at the end of the second set he consistently sent first serve over 210kmh.

There was a slight slip at the end of the second set when Kyrgio’s serve at the ATP Cup was interrupted for the first time – and won 35 games in a row.

He ended the match with three aces and put Australia in a prominent position.

“I actually thought I would be really terrible to serve today if I was brutally honest with you,” said Kyrgios.

“I didn’t think I had a good serve at all. It’s probably the worst serve I’ve had in the Australian summer.

“But I played really well from behind. I did really well today. But yes, I only got a little worse (when he was broken), but I responded well.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading