Heston Blumenthal’s Heston dinner owed employees $ 4.5 million

Crown provided substantial support to the company – one of its marquee tenants – with interest-free loans. The restaurant’s daily earnings were transferred to a Crown bank account, and Crown charged the dinner with a Heston rent of just $ 1 a year.

Crown also paid a license fee of several million dollars to Bacon and Egg Ice Cream Limited, a company affiliated with Tipsy Cake. Tipsy Cake is located in the Nevis tax haven and information about its ownership is hidden.

A Crown spokeswoman said in a statement that Tipsy Cake “was a Crown tenant” who was “responsible for its own operations and employing its own staff”.

“Tipsy Cake asked the court to appoint an insolvency administrator because he was unable to pay. In these circumstances, Crown took steps to end the tenancy. With the liquidation request received by the court, Crown will do so.” I will not make any further comments on the appointment of the liquidator, “said the spokeswoman.

On Friday, Crown said it would help “Tipsy Cake employees looking for a job at Crown.”

The lower wages were paid by a Sunday age An investigation that also found the company was located behind the restaurant in the infamous Caribbean tax haven.

Preliminary liquidators BRI Ferrier say in the creditors’ report that the $ 4.47 million that Heston owed workers at dinner was “in reality” underestimated by an “unknown factor” because it was an ongoing process to calculate what they owed. It covers the four years of operation of the restaurant.

United Workers Union national president Jo-anne Schofield said Crown had participated in the “shocking exploitation of workers on their premises”.

“Despite the theft of $ 4.5 million in wages, Crown Dinner By Heston continued to provide support through a cozy joint venture that paid them just $ 1 a year in rent. In the meantime, are hotel – and hospitality workers owed up to $ 35,000 after working between $ 80 and $ 90 million. Hourly weeks, “she said.

“We asked Crown to pay back any unpaid wages and claims owed to our members – and to offer them employment and support those who have a temporary visa.”

Tipsy Cake appointed preliminary liquidators before Christmas. It came just a few days after the Ombudsman for Fair Work had passed a deadline to pay employees the millions they owed them.

Blumenthal, a regular from MasterChef in Australia, is famous for its “multi-sensory” cuisine and unusual dishes such as bacon and ice cream. The Michelin-starred British restaurant The Fat Duck, for which he is known, was voted the world’s best restaurant in 2005.

Blumenthal is no longer a shareholder in the restaurants that bear his name, but the companies that run them say that as the patron of the chef, he stays connected and is “an integral part” of their operations.

In December 2018 a Sunday age Research showed that cooks at the Southbank restaurant regularly worked 25 hours of unpaid overtime a week. As a result, remuneration dropped to just $ 15 to $ 17 an hour, well below the minimum rates of the award, the wage security network.

The Ombudsman for Fair Work launched an investigation shortly afterwards. According to the creditor report, it took until June 2019 – seven months after the story was published – for Dinner by Heston to meet labor law requirements. Before Christmas sales, Ombudsman Sandra Parker said it was disappointing that Tipsy Cake hadn’t solved the underpayment problem before it went into the preliminary liquidation.

“Tipsy Cake was aware that a significant portion of the wages and entitlements were owed to many underpaid workers,” said Ms. Parker.

The money that Heston employees owed for dinner is compared to the $ 7.8 million that made establishment, George Calomabris’ much larger multi-venue restaurant business, and the estimated $ 10 million that the Rockpool Dining Group, headed by Neil, owed Perry.

A federal hearing on the preliminary liquidation took place Monday through next week. Federal Court judge David Yates said the next hearing would deal with further case management and “where appropriate” with orders to wind up the company.

