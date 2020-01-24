Hardly had a journalist from the Middle East claimed that Mohanad Ali almost signed for Celtic, the Scottish journalist Stephen McGowan has rejected the claim.

It was on social media tonight @rawanahali stated that Celtic was approaching 19-year-old Iraq international, but McGowan, who has many contacts in Celtic Park, has moved to reject it quickly.

He is not. https://t.co/PnIdqCR7fu

– stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) January 24, 2020

Celtic previously signed this window to Patryk Klimala and with Eddy, Griff and Bayo in the books the club is full. Add Jonathan Afalobi in development to that list.

As transfer rumors go, that was probably one of this window’s fastest to appear and then be deleted.

In a week it’s all over and Celtic fans can judge what Celtic has done.

The bhoys are back in action against Ross County on Saturday, where Klimala made his home debut.