Hershey's first Super Bowl ad advertises Reese's Take 5 - Adweek

If you’ve never heard of Reese’s Take 5, Hershey will make sure you attend Super Bowl Sunday.

The confectionery brand launches its first Super Bowl ad, where consumers have never heard of the five-ingredient candy bar: chocolate, peanuts, caramel, peanut butter, and pretzels. The humorous display shows an office where a woman in her cubicle starts eating Reese’s Take 5. When Trish’s colleagues tell her they have never heard of it, she starts cracking a list of common, sarcastic jokes that end up a little too close to home.

When she jokes “Where have you been? Under a rock? “Your employee is hiding under a rock. And when she “you from another planet?” Asks, a head opens and shows an offended purple alien.

Hershey introduced the chocolate bar as Take 5 in 2004, but renamed the product as Reese’s Take 5 in July 2019. According to Veronica Villasenor, senior director at Reese, sales have increased by over 50% since the renaming last year, with the highest repeat being the purchase of all new innovations on the current market.

“In just a few months, Reese’s Take 5 showed the importance of running Reese’s famous brand,” said Villasenor. “It’s time to take Reese’s Take 5 – the best bar you’ve never heard of – to the next level, so we’re taking it to the world’s largest advertising platform.”

The brand released an expanded version of the spot for the Internet today and will broadcast a 30-second version in the third quarter of the game. Agency McGarryBowen created the spot by Harold Weinstein with Dummy Production Company.

Reese is not the only confectionery brand advertised in the big game. Snickers sends an ad to mark the 10th anniversary of its campaign “You are not you when you are hungry”.

The Latest Super Bowl Commercial News – Who’s There? Who’s there?, Teasers, full ads and more – see Adweek’s Super Bowl 54 Ad Tracker. And join us on the evening of February 2nd for the best in-game coverage of the Super Bowl commercials.