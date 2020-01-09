Heroic bet vs. Jets officially puts Leafs' Matthews in Hart Trophy conversations

Loading...

TORONTO – One evening when Auston Matthews entered the NHL record book, he may also have entered the competition’s Hart Trophy interview.

The superstar center wanted to bring his Toronto Maple Leafs to a point in a game where they struggled to get a hold of the grip as soon as the Winnipeg Jets started playing with the lead. That has become commonplace for Matthews in his fourth NHL season – a campaign in which he now has a remarkable 31 goals through 45 games, including three drawn in the last minute of games with Frederik Andersen for an additional attacker.

The three extra points earned in the rankings could go a long way for the Leafs in April.

When Matthews has the puck, he can come from anywhere. He tied it up with another 14 seconds in control on a one-timer just inside the blue line that shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

“Matty is coming through again,” said Captain John Tavares of Leafs after losing 4-3 shots. “He played as an MVP. He is always great for us. It is clear that [he] stimulates the game and when he gets his chances, he knows how to use them.”

It doesn’t make much sense to wade too deep into the MVP debate with three more months in the regular season, but Matthews clearly belongs to a group of serious challengers, including Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak and Jack Eichel, among others.

He now follows Pastrnak with one goal in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy and is on pace for a season with 56 goals and 98 points – both would put him in a rare air in the history of Leafs.

What made his performance against Winnipeg so special is that, according to one source, he is currently playing a small, unnamed injury. That is why he left the training session on Tuesday afternoon after 10 minutes. So it was just under 100 percent where he skated for a career-high 25:41 while generating eight of his team’s 28 shots on goal, and 13 attempts in general.

You also begin to see Matthews practice his will in all three zones, forcing a Jack Roslovic turn at central moments before his first goal on Wednesday. He made his scoring rate from big to ridiculous in year 4 – achieving the 30 goal mark with that snipe in the first period of his 45th game after doing in Games 48, 57 and 61 the previous three seasons.

This has played a major role in the turnaround in Toronto.

He scored 17 times in the 22 games since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock behind the bench and the Leafs in that piece went 15-5-2. That is why, although experienced teammate Jason Spezza believes that there is still room for Matthews to become more dominant in a tough matchup role, he says that we are still seeing something special about him right now.

House of the Maple Leafs

Stream 56 Maple Leafs games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

“The team can also win if they score 50 or 60 [goals],” Spezza said recently. “That’s what people sometimes forget. Everyone gets caught up in the romance of” Steve Yzerman had to take a step back [offensive], right? ” Okay, but there have been many who didn’t.

“Sidney Crosby has scored many goals and won Cups. Evgeni Malkin scored many points and goals and won Cups. You can still do it.

“[Matthews] does not have to score as 60 points for us.”

At this pace, he reaches the top 60 points before traveling to the all-star game in St. Louis later this month.

Keefe’s biggest challenge at the moment is trying not to overload Matthews. The four busiest nights of his entire career have arrived in the last three weeks, and he has been an average per race for the Leafs since December 7.

“I’m just trying to do it [his ice age], trying not to let others sit too long, but also trying to maintain his rhythm and maintain it,” Keefe explained. “TV timeouts, when you see him get a breather and you feel he’s ready to go, it’s hard not to put him back.”

The Leafs rely heavily on their best-paid player, and that’s why he starts winning a spot in the conversation about who is most valuable to his team.

With almost half a season to play, Matthews is already the first US-born player – and first Maple Leaf – to ever score 30 goals in each of his first four NHL campaigns.

The chance that he is chasing 50 also seems to increase with every passing game.

We are witnessing the continuous evolution of a 22-year-old who has not yet reached his ceiling, even though he is now alongside Alex Ovechkin with a league-best .55 goals per game on average since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Against the Jets, he was the only reason the Leafs walked out of the Scotiabank Arena with something to show for their night.

“He just felt it. Feel it early and feel everything during the game, “said Keefe. “What really struck me was how he produced his first goal. It came from effort – defensive effort to come back and that was a big focus for us in the hockey game and he led the way for us there and he was rewarded for it.

“So you like to see that.”

They have seen a lot of no. 34 recently.