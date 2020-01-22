Hero Driver evacuates burning school bus in Long Sault

LONG SAULT – A driver is praised as a hero after a school bus caught fire and burned in the northern end of Long Sault, just west of Cornwall.

The driver and seven children on board at the start of the fire were able to evacuate safely.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Const. Tylor Copeland confirmed messages circulating on social media that the fire took place at around 4 p.m. in a residential area on the north side of the village along the St. Lawrence River.

Firefighters from the South Stormont Fire and Emergency Services responded to the call and backed up the Ingleside station.

“The bus was completely flooded when we got there,” fire chief Gilles Crepeau told the Cornwall Standard-Freeholder on Tuesday afternoon.

Crepeau said the students were all safely transported to another bus by the time the fire brigade arrived and the driver remained on the scene.

“My substantiated guess is that it started in the engine room and traveled back by bus,” said Crepeau.

“Not only (the driver evacuated) the children, but also quickly brought them at least 100 meters down the street from the burning bus, in the event of an explosion,” wrote an eyewitness.

Nick McRae, general manager and one of the owners of Roxborough Bus Lines, praised the driver’s efforts.

“She did a great job,” McRae said. “She followed all procedures to a T. We are proud of her – it could have been a lot worse … it’s something that doesn’t happen often, but it doesn’t take long for the fire to spread quickly.”

McRae said the fire on the electrical panel could have started, but was still being investigated.

thambleton@postmedia.com

twitter.com/FreeholderTodd