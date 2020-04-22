Herman Cain Joins Newsmax Tv as Contributor

Herman Cain, the maverick American businessman and former Republican presidential prospect, has joined Newsmax Tv set as an analyst and contributor.

Cain, a common confront to cable news viewers, will discuss the political scene in Washington and all over the nation on Newsmax TV’s prime demonstrates.

“I’m very psyched to be joining Newsmax Television, which has enjoyed remarkable advancement to turn out to be one particular of America’s foremost cable information networks,” Cain claimed.

Newsmax has witnessed its weekly cumulative viewers raise by about 200% in the last 6 months, according to Comscore facts.

“Herman is an American initial, a correct accomplishment story,” explained Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc. “He’s a outstanding enterprise chief and canny political observer who can navigate Capitol Hill blindfolded, and pulls no punches in his thoughts.”

Cain is the most recent addition to Newsmax TV’s increasing roster of display hosts and contributors, which incorporates former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, White House correspondent Emerald Robinson, and previous Fox host Greg Kelly.

Newsmax Tv set is now carried on every main cable and satellite procedure in the country, as properly as paid out OTT products and services, putting the new channel in additional than 100 million households.

Cain’s particular tale will resonate with Newsmax’s heartland audience, as he grew up inadequate in Atlanta, Ga, in which his father labored a few positions — as janitor, barber, and chauffeur — while his mom toiled as a domestic. A stellar college student who worked challenging, Cain graduated from Morehouse School with a mathematics degree in 1967, then attained a master’s in personal computer science from Purdue University in 1971, though producing hearth handle ballistics for ships and fighter planes for the U.S. Navy.

Subsequent, Cain joined the Coca-Cola Co. as a methods analyst, and following significant accomplishment, moved to the Pillsbury Co.

Following serving as regional vice president of Pillsbury’s Burger King, Cain then took on the most significant problem of his profession as president and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, a countrywide chain teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

In 14 months, he returned Godfather’s to profitability and led his management group to a buyout of the corporation.

Cain has extensive experienced an fascination in public policy. In the 1990s he was chairman of the Federal Reserve Financial institution of Kansas Town.

In 2011, Cain announced his candidacy for president, advocating for his 9-9-9 tax reform strategy. He soon rose to the top of Republican polls in the race. Right after his campaign, Cain re-recognized THE New Voice, an group whose mission is to tell and teach the public and advocate for the policy answers in the spots of tax reform, vitality coverage and countrywide stability.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.