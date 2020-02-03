Heritage employees support the recovery plan for ByWard Market buildings damaged by fire

City heritage staff approves a plan to repair William Street buildings that were damaged by fire in April 2019. The proposal submitted to the town hall for political approval includes new apartments above one of the buildings.

The development applications for modifying the buildings at 35-37 and 41-41½ William St. will be considered by the Subcommittee on Built Heritage on 11 February.

Changes in the buildings are regulated because they are located in a heritage district.

The fire on 12 April 2019 filled the air above the market with smoke. Flames tore through the two-storey commercial buildings, including Vittoria Trattoria.

Firefighters said that roofers accidentally started the fire.

The redevelopment will include the historic facades, says an employee report.

However, an important change has been proposed in the applications.

The back of the building at 35-37 William St. would be expanded with an addition of four floors for apartments, which would be placed five meters from the facade. The third and fourth floors would decline by another 1.5 meters.

The staff ensured that the additional two floors would have little visual impact on the historic market district.

“The collective efforts of the owners and their advisory team resulted in an imaginative project that preserves the qualities of the street, while adding new residential units and improving the functionality of the commercial spaces,” the personnel report says.

