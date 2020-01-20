Here's why the Quad 4 was one of GM's most important engines

All photos: General Motors

General Motors was seriously injured in the 1980s. It was the Roger Smith era when the company’s US market share would decrease from 40 percent to the mid-1930s. To stop the bleeding, the general needed something to keep up with imports. In particular, an efficient, modern four-cylinder engine was needed.

(Welcome back to Engines You Should Know, where we highlight famous engines that should be deeply rooted in your palace of mind.)

What GM introduced was the first overhead dual camshaft developed entirely by GM, the Quad 4, a small powertrain that the company advertised that offered the performance of a V8 but with much more efficiency. The general viewed it as a “milestone in engine design” and in many ways as a GM.

From its 1987 debut in the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais GT, this transversely mounted engine and its derivatives would be among the most ubiquitous small car engines in the U.S., making their way into the front-wheel drive Oldsmobiles, Buicks, Pontiacs, and Chevrolets throughout the 1990s, before moving on to the Year 2000 was replaced by a 2.2 liter Ecotec engine with “Global Four Cylinder”, which is part of a product line of many generations of engine architectures bearing the Ecotec name, including those used today.

The Quad 4 has achieved a lot of performance for its size

The Quad 4 was a chain-driven four-cylinder engine with two overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, an iron block and an aluminum cylinder head, as well as aluminum parts such as the oil pan, the timing chain housing and the camshaft supports

The 2.3 liter engine has a bore of 92 mm and a stroke of 85 mm. The compression ratio is 9.5 to one, the jacks are hydraulic, and the fuel is delivered via electronic fuel injection, as was common in the late 1980s.

GM has advertised the Quad 4 cam-driven servo pump to clean the auxiliary drive. The oil filter on the front was also mentioned as a maintenance advantage.

One of the features that distinguished the Quad 4 was its dealer-free and wireless ignition system, the basic idea of ​​which has now become the standard for almost all petrol engines. At about the same time, Saab also offered a similar system, but it would have looked wild for American auto traditionalists if they had opened their hood and wondered where the cables had gone.

Instead of a distributor with a camshaft drive and spark plug wires, as was common for most engines from the beginning of the automobile until the 1980s and until the 2000s, the Quad 4 used a system called “direct fire” information from a crankshaft position sensor , the setup attached an ignition module and two ignition coils directly above the cylinder head and covered everything with a beautiful aluminum cover that was adorned with the text “QUAD 4”. With its many horizontal “fins”, the Quad 4 is so distinguishable in the engine shafts of medium-sized GM products of the time.

Oldsmobile chief engineer Ted Louckes showed the journalists in a presentation in December 1985 the benefits of wireless integrated direct ignition found on the Quad 4. The graphics mentioned better heat dissipation, less sensitivity to spark plug contamination, and better arc protection, better corrosion resistance, better protection against interference, and fewer fault modes in general.

The Quad 4’s “Direct Fire” ignition

The Quad 4’s output was 150 hp at 5,200 rpm and the torque was 160 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. According to GM, 80 percent of this rotation was available at idle. Redline was listed as between 6,800 and 7,000 rpm.

This was a fairly revving engine at the time, and the performance, at least compared to the rest of the GM range, was spectacular for its size, with GM pricing in 1.07 horsepower per cubic inch.

And the 1.30 horsepower / cubic inch number of the 180 horsepower Quad 4 with high performance (which we’ll talk about in a moment) was considered an industrial benchmark for naturally aspirated engines, some of which even served as a benchmark for blanks like the Acura NSX and the Ford Taurus SHO.

Just look at the other engines that were available from Oldsmobiles in 1988:

Note that the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and the 3.0-liter V6 in the Cutlass Calais offer less power and torque than the 2.3-liter Quad 4 despite the higher displacement. A look at the engines of the others Vehicles shows that the Quad 4 outperformed the 2.8 liter engine of the Cutlass Ciera and the Cutlass Supreme in terms of performance and even matched the large 3.8 liter engine of the Cutlass Ciera.

The engine was a big step to bring the GM engine range up to date. Louckes said the Quad 4 prototypes “provided more knowledge and data than any previous engine program at General Motors.”

I spoke to Andy Randolph, the technical director of ECR ​​Engines – a NASCAR engine developer from Welcome, North Carolina – and someone with decades of drive train experience, including General Motors in the 1980s. He told me a little bit what this engine meant for GM:

Some features of the prior art have been incorporated into the engine, although much has been learned since then about the DOHC engine design (particularly the valve train), which enables higher performance and less friction. The Quad-4 engine was a critical factor for GM in recognizing that in some applications, more expensive engine functions could be beneficial. This opened the door for the inclusion of larger technologies (and higher costs) in many engines to follow.

The engine set a world speed record before it even started

The Quad 4 was only sold by dealers in 1987, but its plans to market it in the most spectacular way were started in 1984. At that point, GM decided to build an incredible Quad 4 high-performance machine that would later be piloted. The four-time Indy 500 winner and all-round racing legend AJ Foyt tried to set a high-speed record.

The elegant sports car was called Oldsmobile Aerotech and was specially developed to show what the Quad-4 engine can do. The car’s eye-catching design was first written by the legendary stylist, who later became GM’s vice president of global design, Ed Welburn. It was a single seater, the architecture of which was based on an Engineering Indy racing car chassis from March 1984, the GM by A.J. Foyt, his body was mostly carbon fiber and it had a head-up display.

(The last piece is interesting because many consider the first series head-up display to be for the 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Indy 500 Pace edition, of which only 50 were made. These cars were based on the real ’88 Indy 500 pace -A car that contained a specially tuned Quad 4 with 250 HP and turbocharger that was promised but never released. The car was piloted by Chuck Yeager, by the way.)

In fact, three Aerotechs were built, two called “Short Tail” and one called “Long Tail”. With one of the short tails equipped with a 900 hp RE version of the Quad 4 in August 1987 on a test track in Fort Stockton, Texas, A.J. Foyte set a speed record of 250.123 mph on a closed track, surpassing the previous record of 250.918 mph set in 1979 by a V8 Mercedes. In addition, he reached 267.399 miles per hour in a long-tail car with a “BE” version of the Quad 4 with 1,000 hp in a “flying mile”, thereby setting the world record.

Despite the publicity stunt, the “BE” and “RE” engines developed by the California company Fueling Engineering and the Michigan-based company Batten Engineering were very different from the Quad 4, which would find its way into GM N-Body and W- Body cars of the 80s and 90s. For one, both were equipped with turbochargers, with the 900-PS-RE receiving a single turbocharger and the 1000-PS-BE receiving a set of twins.

To cope with the almost 60 psi of buoyancy, the “Super Heavy Duty” versions of the Quad 4 were 2.0-liter engines instead of 2.3s. This, said Ted Louckes, chief engineer at Oldmobile, gave the engines thicker walls. These walls were part of an aluminum block instead of the iron block in the Series Quad 4, although they included iron sleeves, a cover plate, and other reinforcements because the motors were stressed as part of the Aerotech chassis.

They also had unique internal hardware such as pistons, rods and cranks, as well as various cylinder heads, special intake and exhaust systems, adjustable solid-state lifters instead of hydraulic ones, a special fuel injection system and a solid-state ignition system that is designed for an output of up to 12,000 RPM.

These Aerotech engines weren’t really Quad-4 engines, but as Oldsmobile said in its press release about the record cars, the engines were “architecturally identical”. This means they had the same 100mm bore centers as the production engine and they used the same dual overhead cam setup with four valves per cylinder. The RE model – and maybe even the BE model – even had the same combustion chamber shape, valve angles and sizes, and chain-driven camshafts.

GM studied Japanese and German engines to measure themselves

The Quad 4 was a huge business for GM and, according to General Motors, was the company’s first true high-performance inline four, Oldsmobile’s first completely new engine design since the Rocket V8 from 1948 and the first completely new engine from General Motors. own approval at the time “several years”.

In the aforementioned presentation that Oldsmobile chief engineer Theodore Louckes gave to journalists in December 1985, he outlined the main factors that brought the engine to the market. Among them was “the competitive pressure from many smaller foreign products”. Louckes also spoke about CAFE standards and GM’s memory of the oil embargo of the early 1970s.

The goal was to build the world’s best engine. To this end, GM put together a “Skunk Works” team in 1982, which, after a series of engine architecture proposals, opted for a 2.3-liter inline four-double overhead camera engine with four valves per cylinder.

The choice of a DOHC four was not surprising as this was all the rage, but Louckes mentioned that the choice of this specific size had a lot to do with the restrictions on the packaging of a number of GM vehicles.

The 2.3-liter four-cylinder is the largest in-line engine that can be packaged in our cross configurations. While higher displacements can be achieved with “V” or opposite cylinder arrangements, we found that their increased complexity and cost would not be justified given the performance and efficiency of this four-valve, four-cylinder configuration.

Decisive for the development was Computer Aided Design, a concept that still emerged in the early 1980s and with which GM dimensioned camshaft, rod and main bearings as well as optimized the intake and exhaust systems of the Quad 4.

Competitive benchmarking was also important. Louckes said GM’s Advanced Product Engineering department “enabled the dismantling and analysis of many modern engines from around the world,” and the Quad 4 includes a number of design technologies.

The companies whose engines were examined included Mercedes, Porsche, Honda and Toyota. In his presentation, Louckes compares the new multi-valve four-cylinder from GM with a 2.0-liter engine from Nissan, a 2.0-liter four-valve from Toyota Camry, a 2.5-liter engine from Porsche, a 1, 8-liter engine from Honda and a 2.3-liter four-cylinder from Mercedes. In its press material, GM also compares the Quad 4- to 16-valve engines of the Porsche 944S2, the VW Jetta GLI, the Acura Integra, the Honda Prelude Si, the Toyota Celica GTS and also with Saab:

The Oldsmobile chief engineer closed his presentation to journalists, noting that a 180-hp version of the engine and a 250-hp Turbo Quad 4 (like the one shown below) will soon be available, which will power the Indy 500 Pace-driven by Chuck Yeager. Car drives, would be available) was also on the horizon, although only the former – which had larger intake and exhaust valves than the regular Quad 4 and a compression ratio of 10: 1, different intake and exhaust manifolds, modified valve timing and an engine oil cooler – came out in 1989.

The elusive Turbo Quad 4

No Turbo Quad 4 has ever been offered, even after being mentioned in numerous GM press releases and after all efforts to increase the Quad 4 hype with the Aerotech.

Too “thrashy” and too late

Although GM originally founded its “Skunk Works” team in 1982, the Quad 4 engine did not hit dealers until 1987 and at that time – even with its ignition system without distributor – did not feel new to current reports such as the November 1987 issue of Changing Times Magazine (now Kiplinger’s Personal Finance)

“Well, the Quad 4 is here and initial reports say that the fans are disappointed,” the author writes. The engine was good, but not exactly fresh. From history:

Many companies – including Mercedes-Benz, Saab, Toyota, Acura, Nissan and Honda – are already making similar engines, and GM is following in their footsteps.

What the writer thought after driving an Oldsmobile Calais GT: “It was powerful and responsive, but the engine was noisy,” says the article, which attributed chain-driven overhead cams to belts instead of belts and also to the engine relatively large.

These complaints about noise and lack of novelty were repeated in a number of car magazines in the late 1980s. The earlier complaint defined the Quad 4 as GM’s “thrashy” little inline four.

Joseph B. White and Paul Ingrassia describe in their book Comeback: The Fall & Rise of the American Automobile Industry, which focuses specifically on the struggles of the U.S. auto industry in the 1980s after Japanese automakers started building factories in the U.S. started how the Quad 4 developed. t start gracefully:

… GM had trouble showing anything that had broken new ground in production. GM introduced its new four-cylinder engine, the Quad 4, which had four valves per cylinder instead of two valves per cylinder in other GM engines. The additional pair of valves helped the Quad 4 burn fuel more efficiently and spur more power out of a smaller block than the old Iron Duke, which powers most GM small cars.

(…)

However, modern four-valve engines were only news for people who had never bought a Toyota or Honda before. And as GM customers would find, the Quad 4 was a rough, noisy beast compared to its Japanese competition.

In a May 1988 issue of Popular Science magazine, author Dan McCosh compared three vehicles that participated in the “latest trend in high-performance engines”: four valves per cylinder. These cars were the VW Jetta GLI 16V, the Chevrolet Nova Twin Cam 16 Valve and the Olds Cutlass Calais with Quad-4 equipment. And even though he liked the engine power, he thought the Quad 4 was the least sophisticated.

Apparently it was terrible when the review mentioned that “the buzzing feedback from the Calais engine blurred the numbers on my watch so much that I had a firm grip on the wheel” and the problem of a “four-cylinder shaking force without damping ”was a regulation for the compensation of the countershafts. McCosh concluded his view of the Cutlass Calais as follows:

The Olds Cutlass Calais impresses with both power and its pluses, but the problems with the handling and noise at high speeds at which the Quad 4 unfolds its power sometimes made me want a quieter V6 engine and an automatic.

To be honest, McCosh was a bit friendlier about the “late-to-the-party” message that others had written about the Quad 4. He said it was thousands cheaper than its counterparts from Porsche, Daimler or Saab and not entirely derived:

At first glance, the Quad 4 is a belated entry into the multi-valve arena after both European and Japanese four-valve cylinder heads hit the market An unusual ignition that confirms Oldsmobile’s claim that the Quad 4 is the most efficient and one of the most powerful Four cylinder engines is on the market today.

So it looks like GM’s first fully built-in entry into the double overhead cam, the room with four valves per cylinder, wasn’t thrown out of the park exactly.

GM has made significant changes to correct the engine faults

The Quad 4 had no balance waves. These are shafts that have been specially built into the motor to compensate for secondary forces that can lead to imbalance and thus to vibrations. It wasn’t the only engine that lacked this technology, but it was also quite large, and that was, according to some, the cause of the Quad 4’s refinement problems.

Louckes, chief engineer at Oldsmobile, admitted during his press conference that one of the factors that slowed public acceptance of four-cylinder engines was “second-order shock”, but said the Quad 4 performed well in this area and “closer to it” is a modern 2.0 liter design than other engines with a comparable displacement. “Louckes also spoke of a“ PS-specific shaking force ”, which is an indicator of how the engine feels in the vehicle. “The Quad 4 is lower than the very efficiently designed Honda 1.8-liter.” In fact, he called the Quad 4’s smoothness “excellent”.

With regard to balancing waves, popular science spoke to him and learned that they had to be dispensed with in order to “avoid losing small horsepower”. GM’s strategy to reduce imbalance, according to popular science, was to use light pistons, pivot pins, and connecting rods. In addition, he and other automakers like VW used “relatively long connecting rods to reduce angle changes during a piston stroke.”

However, some suspect that these costs were a major factor in deciding to forego balancing shafts.

However, it is clear that GM knew the engine was far from perfect in terms of refinement. That’s probably why Oldsmobile focused on refinement when it launched the Quad 4 high-performance in September 1988. All Quad 4 received “a series of minor refinements to improve customer satisfaction” (or will be) new tooth profile for the oil pump for a “quieter cold start operation”, new engine mounts for the transmission of “noises and vibrations generated by the engine into the body structure”, a newly designed cam chain sprocket to reduce whines and more ribs on the engine. Gearboxes from manual models to “further reduce whining in the final drive”.

That’s a lot of noise reduction stuff that needs to be mentioned in a press release. So it’s clear that GM knew the engine was having trouble. The good news is that the Quad 4 received a comprehensive redesign in 1996 and became the 2.4 liter “Twin Cam”. One of the biggest selling points was noise reduction.

“More torque, less noise in Gm Twin Cam Quad 4 engine,” says the headline of Automotive News from August 1995. The new engine is derived from the Quad 4 and has a new block, a new crankshaft, a new head and a new intake manifold. and valve train, and this noise was reduced thanks to the directly mounted accessories.

Richard Truett of the Orlando Sentinel also mentions in his 1995 article “a pair of counterbalancing balancer shafts in the engine that compensate for vibrations”, although according to a “Popular Mechanics” story from 1995 these were already integrated into the Quad 4 before Twin cam redesign (they were in the oil pan and chain driven). In 1992, Hemmings also wrote in a recent story that the “vibration-damping engine mount” was also gradually introduced.

The Hemmings story also mentions other ongoing changes to help solve some of the alleged reliability problems associated with oiling and cylinder heads.

There were also a number of other problems: broken heads, blown head seals, timing chain noise, oil problems and so on. Various changes to the barrel were made to the engine: different crankshafts and connecting rods were used, revised oil pans were used and the block was updated in the 1990s.

Anyway, by the time it became a twin cam, the Quad 4 had become a much more sophisticated and reliable version of the Quad 4, and it was developed by Chevy Cavaliers, Oldsmobile Aleros, Pontiac Grand Ams, and Pontiac Sunfires in the early 2000s. Some people even replaced the motors – both the normal Quad 4 and the Twin Cams – for their hot rods due to their good performance, small size and similarity to an old Offenhauser design.

With the Quad 4, General Motors made one of its greatest steps into the modern four-cylinder world and made a clear attempt to push back against imports. The company has since been on the right track by even demonstrating a thoroughly improved four-cylinder engine in a full-size Silverado pickup in 2018, even though it received some criticism.

