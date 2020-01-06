Here's why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt talked about the Golden Globes last night

Loading...

A new year means award season, with the Golden Globes 2020 taking place on Sunday, January 5.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was held this year at the Beverley Hilton in California, organized by Ricky Gervais. And with nominees from Scarlett Johansson and Saoirse Ronan to Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger, the evening promised to be one of the most memorable to date.

From vegan menus to political platforms, this year’s Golden Globes made the news non-stop, but one of the most talked about elements of the event was the meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Yes really.

The former couple made headlines non-stop in 2019 after the revelation that the two are now firm friends, more than a decade after their divorce. Brad was even the last to leave Jen’s Christmas party last year.

Jennifer and Brad divorced in 2005 and have reportedly avoided each other at events in Hollywood for the past 15 years.

Now, however, after rekindling their friendship, the two have made their reunion with the Golden Globes, both attending the ceremony last night where they were both appointed.

“I’ll meet Jen, she’s a good friend,” Brad told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “The second most important meeting of its year.”

“They have bonded and rekindled their friendship so much more than in the past few years now that they are both single,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They have realized what is important in life and since they share so much love for each other, it is such a good thing for them to have this kind of intimate friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone holding their back to them. ”

Well, that’s it.