Here's why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made the SAG awards last night

Here’s everything you need to know…

Last night, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 took place this year at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. And with nominees from Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger, the evening promised to be one of the most memorable to date.

From vegan menus to political platforms, this year’s SAG Awards made the headlines, but one of the most talked about elements of the event was the meeting of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Yes really.

The former couple made headlines non-stop in 2019 after the revelation that the two are now firm friends, more than a decade after their divorce. Brad was even the last to leave Jen’s Christmas party last year.

Jennifer and Brad divorced in 2005 and have reportedly avoided each other at events in Hollywood for the past 15 years.

Now, however, after rekindling their friendship, the two have made their debut in the awards season, first at the Golden Globes and now at the SAG Awards, where they were both nominated.

“I’ll meet Jen, she’s a good friend,” Brad was reported to Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet. “The second most important meeting of its year.”

“They have bonded and rekindled their friendship so much more than in the past few years now that they are both single,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They realized what is important in life and since they share so much love for each other, it is such a good thing for both of them to have this kind of intimate friendship again. trust and love that they have someone to support them. ”

Well, that’s it.