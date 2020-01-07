Here's why Jason Momoa took off his jacket at the Golden Globes

Loading...

A lot has gone viral at the Golden Globes, from the controversial (but hilarious) speech by Ricky Gervais to the reaction of Tom Hanks and the reunion of Brad and Jen.

Another moment that sent Twitter into a frenzy was the holding of Jason Momoa, or his absence. He walked the Golden Globes red carpet with his wife Lisa Bonet earlier in the evening, looking elegant in a velvet dinner jacket and dress pants.

However, during the ceremony, he seemed to wear only a tank top, which naturally made everyone talk. One user wrote: “There was a song in the 90s that said” I’m too sexy for my shirt “. They are lucky that Jason Momoa even wore a tank top !! While another said, “Jason Momoa is the only man who can wear a tank top at an awards ceremony.” the only.’

Everyone was panicking that Jason Momoa was at the Golden Globes in a tank top, but can we just talk about the fact that the reason he took off his jacket is because he gave it to his wife? I 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7eD3uSuHNv

– Gabby Mansilla (@LittleEin) January 7, 2020

The consensus was that he removed it – both literally and figuratively – and when you find out why he removed it, you will melt even more.

The actor Aquaman simply gave it to his wife Lisa, who was a little cold during the ceremony.

He has since explained to photographers, “I had to take care of the woman.” Chivalry is not the dead.