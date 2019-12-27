Here's why James May thinks there is room in the hearts of enthusiasts for electric and hydrogen cars

Loading...

Of the Three Friends, I have always found that James May is the most progressive. His interests are varied and, in general, he seems to have a fairly open mind before the camera. Today, I learned that May has a Tesla Model S and a Toyota Mirai and he raises a great point about how we will talk about cars as they get more electrified.

In a recent video uploaded to the DriveTribe YouTube page (remember DriveTribe?), May checks his two electric cars and then becomes a bit philosophical at the end. Find the Tesla fast but its screen is a bit distracting. Find the Mirai "esoteric", more refined but also very slow. But it's more than that, however, he says.

"The power of the Tesla is more than 400 hp. Nothing less than 60 takes a fraction in four seconds, but let's not stop in those old ways of the twentieth century to measure performance," he says. "It's not the maximum speed or anything at 60 or something. It's kilowatts and software updates and how much I paid for my last session and where I was."

He is right. People like us, enthusiasts, will always worry about zero to 60 times and maximum speeds, but regular consumers will never give a shit. They will worry about things like range and cost of the load and how long the load lasts.

May, being thorough, takes his cars to the charging station and hydrogen (I suppose they have more accessible ones in the UK!). The Model S, after 15 minutes of being connected to a Tesla Supercharger, gained an additional range of 43 miles for £ 3.38 ($ 4.43). The Mirai took 1.2 kilograms of hydrogen, equivalent to approximately 65 to 70 miles in range, in about two minutes for £ 14.40 ($ 18.86).

And then, he has an argument with himself, weighing the pros and cons of the electric battery and the hydrogen fuel cell. Ultimately, he believes there is room in the market for both of them, but he also believes that hydrogen is still in its infancy.

It is true that hydrogen is currently expensive and requires a lot of energy to collect and store. It is true that storage systems can be improved. There is still a lot of work to do to make hydrogen cars, produce hydrogen and the cost of everything is much cheaper and more efficient. But it is beginning.

Look the following video.

