Here's why fans think they are back together

Loading...

Will Zigi be the first revived romance of 2020? Possibly.

Gigi Hadid fueled speculation that he is once again dating former Zayn Malik by tagging an account that appears to be affiliated with his mother, Trisha Malik, in a post on his Instagram Stories over the weekend.

The supermodel subtitled a photo of her kitchen with the caption: “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites! Mammamalik curry chicken pasta salad ".

He added: "I hope that one day he will share the recipe with the world."

Trisha's alleged account re-released a 24-year-old Hadid video, previously filmed with Vogue, in which the model said her favorite restaurant in the world was "the house of my boyfriend's mother."

Gigi Hadid's post on InstagramGigi Hadid / Instagram

Fans immediately noticed the interaction on social networks and began to wonder if the former couple had been back on Twitter.

However, another argued: "Well … maybe Trisha and Gigi are good friends, that doesn't mean she and Zayn come back."

@mammamalik and Zayn, 26, both follow Hadid on Instagram, and the supermodel also follows them.

Zayn and Hadid left 2015 at the end of 2018. Their first break was in March 2018.

During the summer, Hadid briefly came out with the farewell of "Bachelorette" Tyler Cameron, but the reality star said in September that they were "just friends."

Meanwhile, Zayn and Hadid have not officially confirmed that they are together again.

.