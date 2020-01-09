Here's why everyone's talking about Prince William's top secret London meeting

Loading...

After the shocking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they will step down from their role as “senior” members of the royal family, the Mountbatten-Windsors made headlines non-stop.

But amid the Duke and Duchess’ controversial decision to resign and the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday celebrations, a member of the royal family to make viral news this week was Prince William, making the world talk then that he was attending a top secret meeting in London.

The secret event in question saw the Duke, president of the BAFTA, participate in a round table with broadcasters.

The roundtable would have seen the Duke discuss the need to highlight climate change on television with the editors of Channel 4, BBC, ITV and Sky.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry issued a statement after the meeting, announcing: “ It is incredibly encouraging to start this new year and decade with the Duke, who is passionate about the environment, by joining the senior leadership. from broadcasting to discuss how the TV industry can help highlight climate change – and the opportunities to make a difference – in their programming.

She continued, “At BAFTA, we believe that the creative industries represent the greatest opportunity to put these issues in the spotlight.”

We are very happy to see where it all leads.