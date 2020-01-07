Here's why Billerica sent residents inflated water bills

Loading...

The director of the Billerica Public Works Department defends his decision to deliberately send overestimated water bills to hundreds of residents.

Abdul Alkhatib sent invoices at the end of 2019 to get the response from around 400 customers who still haven’t signed up for the city’s new smart water meters, more than two years after the program was launched.

“They had ignored all the notifications we sent to them,” said Alkhatib. “The last bill that came out, we estimated because we had no readings, so we estimated a little high.”

In some cases, this increases customer invoices to more than $ 1,000, but these invoices do not have to be paid.

“It was not the right thing to do, so we revised the invoices and resent them with a correction and an apology,” said Billerica Town manager John Curran.

“Maybe we went a little far to get people’s attention, but that’s it,” said Alkhatib.

Residents, however, must call to make an appointment to exchange their old water meter for a new one, which includes a city-launched tutorial and an app that allows customers to monitor water consumption. The new meters send a daily reading by signal directly to a city hall server.

“With the old system we had, it takes four months to read the counters, so people’s reading cycles were different and this creates an inherent inequity in the way people are billed,” said Curran.

Finally, almost half of the residents who received these invoices responded and made an appointment to obtain a smart meter.

Billerica will completely stop using its old water meter system in the spring, so residents who don’t have a smart meter will have their water service closed.

