Here's why Alfa Romeo fell face down in America

The decade of Alfa Romeo that was hardly, saving money with the government, something about Tesla and something else about Tesla! We are returning to the new decade in this, the last morning shift, on Monday, December 30, 2019.

1st gear: Alfa Rome-no

Let's talk about the very bad 2019 of Alfa Romeo, of The Detroit Free Press:

Until the end of the third quarter of this year, Alfa sales in the US. UU. Of its three models: Giulia sedan, Stelvio SUV and 4C two-seater, decreased 27%, to 13,347. That followed a clearly more promising 2018, where sales almost doubled the year before 23,820, thanks in large part to Stelvio's sales boost.

As a quick review, Fiat Chrysler Group, the parent company of Alfa, brought the Italian brand to the United States with the 4C roadster in 2013. While it was never expected to be a success, the Guila sedan was introduced in 2015 and the crossover Stelvio in 2017, they are not yet torturing the minds and "souls" of the C suites in Audi, BMW or Mercedes at the moment.

So what's wrong? Well, not having a crossover for those early years didn't help at all. First, nobody knew what the brand was when he arrived here, then the brand did not offer what everyone is currently buying. It is not a great plan:

"It is a brand that has been fundamentally absent from the US for more than 20 years, and there are still many people who have never heard of Alfa Romeo … and it only takes time, it takes time," said the former boss from Alfa Reid Bigland. in 2017.) "We are looking to build excellent vehicles, a great experience and be patient and not enter into value practices of brand erosion or vehicle erosion."

And now some good news, well, if the need to spend billions of dollars on marginal gains over unpredictable and undefined periods of time is good news:

"The slow acceptance in the market of Giulia and Stelvio has slowed the brand's great ambitions and FCA knows that it will take billions of euros more to enter this market," said Fiorani.

The brand's best hope for the necessary investment could be the merger with PSA Groupe, or not, Fiorani said.

“Alfa Romeo fills a profitable niche that FCA needs. However, the billions that will be needed to complete your entire line would probably be too much for FCA to handle on its own. Possibly with the support of PSA, Alfa Romeo could remain in the market long enough to become a luxury alternative close to the more established brands. If the new company needs to reduce expenses, Alfa Romeo could be among the first to be reduced, ”said Fiorani.

Earlier this year, Alfa reduced its plans for more sports cars and instead will introduce the new Guilia and Stelvio models along with two new crossovers in the coming years. We ask for this!

2nd gear: federal offers on electric motorcycles

It is possible that electric motorcycles do not yet have the efficiency of the city and the rural reach of their counterparts that run on gasoline, and surely they are expensive, but the federal government approved an extension of the Federal Tax Credit for electronic motorcycles, which means You can still get a discount on a new and semi-practical toy.

Things like what Zero Motorcycles sells, or even the new Harley-Davidson Livewire.

This is how it works according to the IRS, which has not updated its website since the extension was approved on December 20, and lists the wrong years:

You may be eligible for a loan under section 30D (g), if you purchased a 2 or 3-wheel vehicle that draws power from a battery with at least 2.5 kilowatt hours and can be recharged from an external source. You must have purchased the vehicle in 2012 or 2013 and started using it in the year you are applying for the loan. The credit is 10% of the purchase price of the vehicle with a maximum credit of $ 2,500.

Fortunately for you, the refund goes back to the 2018 and 2019 purchases, in case you have already purchased a qualifying electric motorcycle and still want to recover some money.

You can find the appropriate tax documents to complete with the rest of your forms here at the time of taxes.

3rd Gear: Tesla builds cars on another continent

As we are between holidays and nobody is working, one of the main headlines today is that Tesla "delivers" its first cars built in the newly completed Chinese Gigafactory. However, as with everything that has to do with Tesla, there is a technicality.

This is what Bloomberg reported:

Tesla Inc. delivered its first cars made in China, a milestone for Elon Musk's company, as it accelerates momentum in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

The company delivered the first 15 Model 3 sedans assembled at Tesla's new multi-million dollar plant in Shanghai, the first outside the United States, to the company's employees at the facility on Monday. More workers will receive vehicles in the next few days, and deliveries to customers will begin in January, company officials said at the ceremony.

Did you get it? Tesla delivered 15 cars to "company employees", and customers will not receive their cars until next month. Why does that matter? Because most automotive companies would report the first production models reviewed and cared for by employees as preproduction models.

When you make deliveries to large-scale customers, and not just 15 people, you pay for being friendly for a few minutes in the parking lot of your daily jobs, it is when you can claim your first continental deliveries. Otherwise, it is only a program owned by employees and is not special.

But independently, the Gigafactory manufacturing model (which is only regular but BIGGER manufacturing, with Elon Musk occasionally asking him about the function of his work on site) is now international, something that many of us did not expect to happen a decade ago !

4th Gear: New Decade, NIO Car Company

What is good for Tesla is bad for its Chinese competition, including NIO, one of the marginally most successful electric vehicle startups in China that has been struggling to sell cars since its deliveries began earlier this year and is something like $ 6 billion in red numbers.

Here is more from Bloomberg:

While NIO cut jobs and began reducing marketing expenses, its finances remain critically tense. China's electric car market is slowing as the government reduces subsidies, and competition is tightening with Tesla Inc. preparing to begin delivering its Model 3 sedans built in China.

(…)

NIO shares have fallen 61% since the company had its initial public offering in New York last year. That left it with a market value of $ 2.5 billion, compared to the market capitalization of Tesla of approximately $ 78 billion.

On Saturday, NIO officially presented the SUV EC6, the third most important product in its line. The prices of the model, which has a large glass roof, will be announced in July and deliveries will begin after that.

To increase fuel demand, the company has launched promotional incentives that include 0% interest for three years and guaranteed subsidies for registered cars before the end of February 2020. NIO sales will likely increase 44% next year to 29,973 vehicles, predicts research firm LMC Automotive.

However, losses will likely continue to increase: by 2020, the average loss estimate is $ 1.2 billion in revenue of $ 1.7 billion, according to analyst predictions compiled by Bloomberg. The loss for the third quarter ended last September was probably $ 381 million, according to the average calculation.

5th Gear: on Boeing, profits can risk lives

People in the United States love to say that you can't get mad at a business for trying to earn some money, but people will try! Especially when that business is Boeing, and that money they earned trying to make pilot training and tests "profitable" doesn't seem so good when planes are literally falling from the sky, possibly due to unskilled pilots.

Bloomberg has a great summary of the steps that Boeing took to save money, avoid unionized work and potentially endanger the lives of its passengers in the process:

In 2013, a year after a vote that more than doubled the number of unionized pilots, the company announced that it would move its flight simulators from the Seattle area to Miami. There and in cities like Singapore and London, in the midst of a historic wave of orders, he relied on the contracted help known as "pilots of purchased services" or PSP. Boeing's lifelong coaches had another abbreviation for them: DBC or "garbage bag contractors."

In practice, according to interviews with more than a dozen pilots and engineers who participated in the development of Max, the confusion left the designers of the cockpit with the lack of input from instructors who regularly saw how the typical pilot of the airline responded to unusual situations. Even among the pilots, there were failures in communications, partly caused by disagreements about unionization. Sometimes the conversations were civil but concise.

The design team behind the 737 Max, the Boeing plane that was involved in two fatal accidents and the full model was based in March this year, was essentially divided into an impulse to increase profits and save money, according to the former boss Boeing training pilot Mike Coker:

Boeing's fight with the pilots came at the same time as the layoffs among the engineers and was part of a campaign, these people say, to lessen the influence of the Seattle area unions. The reallocations of the company placed thousands of miles between designers who perfected the concepts of the flight platform in Seattle, trainers working with airline pilots in Miami and a team in California that provides daily support to airplanes in the field. "The determining factor was monetary," says Mike Coker, the former Boeing chief training pilot. "Those relationships between the various professional organizations that for decades resulted in a good product, an improved product, were not taken into account as much as the final result."

Bloomberg reports that even Boeing executives point to earnings gains as a point of stress in the Max saga:

However, three former senior Boeing executives say privately that they lament the imperatives driven by the gains imposed in the training process and see it as critical to understand how a company recognized for its meticulous engineering lost the mark with Max so badly. .

It is believed that Max's two fatal accidents are caused by a failure in the flight controls of the plane that can baffle inexperienced and inexperienced pilots.

Pilots outside Europe and the US UU., Like those who work in Indonesia or Ethiopia, where both crashed planes operated, may lack the skills to regain control amid flight controls. A failure that might not have happened if Boeing had not exploited its development and test teams to fight against unions and save coins.

The Bloomberg report is expensive and plunges into the history of Boeing and how the company became involved in one of the largest and most durable bases in history. Give it a read.

Reverse: UAW asks for one of the first strikes of fallen arms

You can read more about the strike here.

Neutral: What is the optimal point for E-Motorcycles?

Sometimes, I play on the Zero Motorcycles website and always come to the same conclusion: to get the range specifications that I feel comfortable with, the options raise the price of a 200-mile range bike to more than $ 20,000 , including federal reimbursement. What range or price do you prefer to see? When will it reach a good balance?

