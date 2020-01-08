Here's Who Was Invited To Kate Middleton's Luxurious Birthday Party

Loading...

Kate Middleton is a few days away from celebrating her 38th birthday, the big day falling on January 9th. But being a real royal, the Duchess of Cambridge started the festivities a few days ago.

Yes, Kate and William hosted a birthday party for the Duchess in their Norfolk country house, Anmer Hall, over the weekend for close friends and family.

“The royal mother of three and Prince William are welcoming some of their closest friends to their country house at Anmer Hall in Norfolk this weekend as they celebrate Kate’s 38th birthday this Thursday,” reported People.

But who was there?

Unlike their royal wedding, no A-listers were present, Kate rather seeming to select some of her closest friends for a discreet weekend of shooting and hunting in the countryside.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton were reportedly present, as were Tom van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, a professor at Thomas’s Battersea. Also in attendance were old friends James and Laura Meade and their Norfolk friends, the Marquis and Marquise de Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury and her husband David.

It is not yet known what Kate will choose to do the same day, with predictions that the Cambridges will spend it on a family of five. Whatever she decides to do, we are sure she will have a great day.

Happy birthday Kate!