Here’s where we stand as of Friday morning

DETROIT – A Michigan lawmaker introduced a approach Thursday to restrict the governor’s powers throughout states of unexpected emergency, a day following 1000’s protested Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s remain-at-dwelling purchase.

Map made up of interior Oakland County COVID-19 data mistakenly leaked

Oakland County officers mentioned a map made up of interior coronavirus (COVID-19) info was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night time.

In accordance to officers, the map had COVID-19 good scenario details, these as gender, race, age, deal with and mortality standing.

Michigan lawmaker introduces program to limit governor’s powers

Michigan Rep. Jason Sheppard (R-Monroe) released a plan Thursday he states is intended to limit the governor’s powers all through states of crisis.

Sheppard described Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-property order as overreach, declaring it is restrictive and holds “Michigan citizens hostage in their properties.”

Cease and desist letter to Detroit apartment striving to illegally evict seniors

Michigan Attorney Normal Dana Nessel despatched a cease and desist letter Thursday to a Detroit condominium sophisticated threatening to kick out tenants through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the firm that oversees Jeffersonian Residences was threatening to evict tenants who have been behind on rent payments. Nessel said many of these renters are aged.

Sinai-Grace to obtain assistance from community, state stages

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer claimed the state is stepping in to enable at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit

The support will come right after shots of how bodies of COVD-19 victims had been remaining saved and stacked.

Loss of life toll reaches 2,093

The variety of confirmed circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 29,263 as of Thursday, which include 2,093 fatalities, state officials report.

That quantity is up from 28,059 verified conditions and 1,921 fatalities Wednesday.

The formal recovery amount is 433.

Henry Ford Overall health: 1,317 COVID-19 sufferers discharged in past 30 days

Officials at Henry Ford Overall health Procedure report 1,317 coronavirus (COVID-19) people have been discharged over the final month, while 617 other individuals remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, an further 43 sufferers have been launched considering that Wednesday morning.

1,040,000 Michigan people submitted for unemployment since pandemic began

Extra than 1 million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment due to the fact the coronavirus outbreak commenced.

The variety of unemployed folks in Michigan is worst than through the 2009 economic downturn.

Whitmer, Midwest governors partner on strategy to reopen regional financial state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is partnering with governors in the Midwest on a strategy to reopen the region’s economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governors Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) introduced that they will function in close coordination to reopen the financial system in the Midwest region. Go through their joint assertion below.

Oakland County launches initially generate-up COVID-19 screening website

Oakland County is opening its very first drive-thru COVID-19 testing web site Thursday at the county’s primary campus in Pontiac.

The checks are by appointment-only and made by the Overall health Division’s Nurse on Phone hotline, 800-848-5533.

National Cherry Competition canceled for 2020

The Countrywide Cherry Festival is pushing its yearly occasion in Traverse City to July 2021 because of to coronavirus worries. The annual pageant is typically held in late June, into early July, and it features musical performances, family members things to do and – of class – cherries.

PGA Tour: Detroit’s Rocket Property finance loan Typical scheduled for July

The PGA Tour introduced Thursday that this year’s Rocket Home finance loan Basic a the Detroit Golfing Club is scheduled for July 2-5.

The PGA claimed it strategies to resume 2020 participate in with the first 4 gatherings, together with the Rocket Mortgage Basic, shut to the basic general public but will proceed to keep track of the condition and adhere to the tips of regional and condition authorities in get to figure out the most ideal on-internet site entry in each market.

Check out Michigan almost

How about some superior news?

Whilst you are social distancing, you can check out Michigan practically.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will consist of live cameras displaying areas these types of as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as effectively as digital tours of museums, and other similar academic encounters.

Person-to-individual unfold

The virus is assumed to unfold mainly from individual-to-man or woman.

In between people today who are in near call with one another (within about 6 ft).

Through respiratory droplets created when an infected individual coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people today who are close by or potentially be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone unfold the virus with out getting ill?

Spread is doable ahead of folks exhibit symptoms. Persons who are not displaying signs and symptoms can however be carrying the virus and can still move it on to other folks.

Unfold from call with contaminated surfaces or objects

It could be possible that a human being can get COVID-19 by touching a area or object that has the virus on it and then touching their individual mouth, nose, or quite possibly their eyes, but this is not believed to be the most important way the virus spreads.

How effortlessly the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-human being can change. Some viruses are hugely contagious (unfold conveniently), like measles, though other viruses do not spread as conveniently. An additional aspect is no matter if the unfold is sustained, spreading regularly with no halting.

There is at present no vaccine to reduce coronavirus ailment 2019 (COVID-19). The very best way to avoid sickness is to prevent remaining uncovered to this virus. Having said that, as a reminder, CDC often endorses everyday preventive steps to help avert the distribute of respiratory illnesses, such as:

Steer clear of shut speak to with individuals who are ill.

Prevent touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Continue to be residence when you are ill.

Protect your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then toss the tissue in the trash.

Clear and disinfect routinely touched objects and surfaces utilizing a normal residence cleansing spray or wipe.

Clean your palms typically with cleaning soap and drinking water for at minimum 20 seconds, primarily just after heading to the rest room right before feeding on and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should get hold of their healthcare service provider right away.

