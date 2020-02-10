Here’s what you should know about former teen mom star Farrah Abraham’s new friend

Daniel Ishag has confirmed a relationship with Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: @ daniel.ishag / Instagram

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Daniel Ishag is the name of the man with whom Teen Mom OG’s former star, Farrah Abraham, appears to be dating.

The two recently spent some time together in Mexico on a romantic getaway.

While Farrah posted photos of them together in their Instagram stories, Daniel only posted one photo of them together in Los Cabos, a trip that celebrated his birthday.

But who is this man who makes Farrah so happy these days?

Daniel Ishag is a world traveler

Daniel seems to like to travel. His Instagram account shows him in different places around the world.

A few weeks before he posted a photo of Farrah in Los Cabos, he was on a ski tour in Aspen.

His Instagram also shows the most beautiful things in life, including expensive cars, nice clothes, private planes and large hotel rooms.

His Instagram biography shows that he is also a pilot, which could explain his passion for the air and traveling around the world. The biography also shows that he was in 51 counties.

Aside from his social profiles, Daniel seems to be a very private man who doesn’t tell much about his life.

Daniel Ishag works in finance

His Instagram account reveals that he is from Great Britain and currently lives in Los Angeles, New York and London. Like Farrah, he lives all day in Los Angeles. He also writes that he works for Morgan Stanley.

His LinkedIn reveals that he works as a strategist for Morgan Stanley and as National Board Director for the TAMID Group. He is impressive on Dean’s List of graduates from the University of Southern California.

Daniel mainly works with finance, technology and aviation.

Daniel has been working with Morgan Stanley for about two years. Before that, he worked as an associate for BNY Mellon. Three months ago, he worked as an intern at Corridor Capital.

Daniel Ishag and Farrah Abraham remain private regarding their romance

Daniel and Farrah went on a romantic trip to Mexico together. Aside from social media posts about her trip, the romance between Farrah and Daniel could have been kept secret if she hadn’t been accused of leaving Sophia at home.

Earlier this month, Farrah was accused of leaving Sophia at home while she was in Mexico, prompting concerned followers to contact the police and CPS to investigate.

Farrah’s parents talked about the situation and found that Farrah hadn’t done anything wrong and that Michael, Farrah’s father, had been with Sophia all weekend.

Teen Mom OG is currently on a break.