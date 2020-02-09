Here’s what you need to know about Parsifal III

Below Deck is back with a new spinoff, but it’s the yacht that will impress. Photo credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the latest version of the successful Bravo sailing sport. The show premiered last week and introduced a new crew to fans, including Mediterranean alum boss Adam Glick from Below Deck.

There are many significant differences between the new series and its predecessors. While Below Deck and Below Deck Med take place on luxury motor yachts, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is filmed on a luxury sailboat.

Parsifal III price

Adam and Chief Stew Jenna MacGillivray recently stopped by Pop of the Morning to report on the new show and the luxury boat on which they lived for six weeks. The Parsifal III is 180 feet long and would cost one person Megabucks to buy it.

“30, 40, 50 million. A new sailboat of this size … and sailboats are more expensive, believe it or not, because they need maintenance. You see sails that are deteriorating. Well, there is $ 300,000 to replace. Just a maintenance. You determine the value of the boat, 10 percent of which is your annual maintenance, ”said chef Adam.

He’s not kidding either. The price is far in the millions. Adam has been working on luxury yachts for over a decade, so he knows how expensive they are, and the Parsifal III is no exception.

Parsifal III interior and exterior details

No question, the Parsifal III offers plenty of space for eating, sleeping, drinking and sunbathing. The exterior consists of the spacious aft deck, where most meals are served and guests gather for drinks at the bar.

Inside there is an elegant, dark salon area with large sofas, another table for dinner and of course a nice large bar. The sleeping area has two bedrooms with two single beds and a master suite with its own whirlpool.

The crew area is very different from the guest area. There is a small galley in the team mess where the group eats their meals. A short corridor in which all “stinking” crew cabins, as Jenna calls them, are located, as well as the laundry room. It’s a tight neighborhood for the workers, that’s for sure.

Outside there is the flybridge where most guests sit in the sun and sip drinks. It has a nice size hot tub.

The yacht may not sound that big after the description, but considering that the Parsifal III is nearly 200 feet long, it’s considered a big mega yacht.

Under deck sailing yacht is broadcast on Bravo on Mondays at 9 / 8c.