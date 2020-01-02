Here's what to watch for in 2020

Loading...

These are some of the news that should make the headlines in 2020.

Britain is due to leave the EU on January 31. The country should then enter a transitional period until the end of the year. During this period, UK trade relations will remain in place while a new agreement is reached.

The Labor Party will choose a new leader to succeed Jeremy Corbyn after the party’s poor performance in last year's general election. Yvette Cooper, David Lammy, Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornbury can all stand up.

The new James Bond film No Time to Die will be released in April. This will be the fifth and last time that Daniel Craig has played the role of the spy.

The 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War will be commemorated. The conflict lasted from 1939 to 1945 and up to 85 million people were killed. The occasion will be marked in May.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place in Tokyo this summer. The United States is expected to win the largest number of medals, followed by China and Japan, Britain in 5th place. The event follows on from the London Summer Games in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Glastonbury will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Confirmed headliners for this year are Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross. Last year's festival included performances by Kylie Minogue, The Cure. The Killer and a Stormzy headlining slot machine.

The next step in the removal of US President Donald Trump will take place. The Democratic Party held the House of Representatives voted to dismiss the president on allegations that he had improperly asked Ukraine's help for harmful information about a national political rival. The decision should find support in the Republican Senate if President Trump is to be removed from office. He denies any wrongdoing.

Sony and Microsoft are preparing to launch new video game consoles.

Sequences of classic 1980s movies Ghostbusters, Top Gun and Bill and Ted will be released.

The UEFA European Football Championship will take place in cities across the continent, including Glasgow, Dublin and London. Gareth Southgate's England is currently the favorite to win the title after a solid performance at the 2018 World Cup.

Disney will launch its streaming service in the UK. Disney + will host the media giant's content and compete with Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime for viewers.

The United States will go to the polls to elect a new president. Voters will have the opportunity to send Donald Trump back to the White House for four more years. The Democratic Party has not yet selected a candidate to challenge Trump.

In December, it will be the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven. #