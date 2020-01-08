Here's what to expect in movies, TV, books and more in 2020

Loading...

The year 2020 will bring in long-awaited new installments from film franchises like “Ghostbusters” and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, the new Marvel TV series for Disney Plus, and a novel that is a prequel to “The Hunger Games”. Here’s a list of what else to expect from 2020.

Cinema: What to see in 2020

It may seem difficult to get past 2019 for movies, with blockbusters at the end of the franchise like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dominating the box office. But there is still a wide variety of movies on the big screen in 2020, including superhero sequels, new animated Pixar movies, and adaptations of two popular Broadway musicals.

“Dolittle” Robert Downey Jr. plays the lead role of a doctor who discovers that he can talk to animals. Release date: January 17

“Forward”: Two teenage elf brothers (voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) embark on a quest to find out if there is still magic. Release date: March 6

“A quiet place, part II”: Following the events at home, the Abbott family is now facing the terrors of the outside world. Release date: March 20th

“Mulan” Disney’s live remake of the 1998 animated film stars Yifei Liu as a young Chinese girl who dresses up as a warrior to save her father. Release date: March 27

“No time to die”: Daniel Craig returns under the name of James Bond. After leaving active duty, an old friend of the CIA returns to ask Bond for help. Release date: April 8

“Black Widow”: Natasha Romanoff’s quests between the movies “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”. Release date: 1st May

“Wonder Woman 1984”: Gal Gadot confronts Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal in this sequel to “Wonder Woman” from 2017. Release date: June 4

“In the heights”: Based on the Broadway musical written by the creator of “Hamilton” Lin-Manuel Miranda. Release date: June 26

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”: When a single mother and two children arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather. Release date: July 10

“The witches”: This adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book will feature Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock. Release date: October 16

Salma Hayek, from left to right, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Angelina Jolie participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday July 20, 2019 in San Diego.Chris Pizzello, Invision

“Eternals” This Marvel film with Angelina Jolie will follow the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Release date: November 6

“Godzilla versus Kong”: As the gigantic Kong meets the impossible Godzilla, the world watches to see which of them will become the king of the monsters. Release date: November 20

“Dune”: This adaptation of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert features Timothee Chalamet as the son of a noble family responsible for protecting the most precious asset and the most vital element of the galaxy. Release date: December 18

“West Side Story”: Steven Spielberg adapted the 1957 musical about the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks. Release date: December 18

Television: what comes and goes from the small screen in 2020

Television in 2020 will see the end of several long-time beloved shows, including “Modern Family” and “Supernatural”, as well as an increase in new original content from streaming services.

“Star Trek: Picard”: Patrick Stewart returns to his iconic character in a brand new series, which will be available to watch via CBS All Access online streaming service. Release date: January 23

“The arrow”: The show that launched the CW shared universe of the DC Comics television series ends after eight seasons, although it will be survived by several successors, including “The Flash”, “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. Final date of the series: January 28

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell play in the beyond’s sitcom “The Good Place”. The Shout! Factory

“The right place”: After four seasons, this NBC sitcom on life, death and what it means to be a “good” person is coming to an end. Final date of the series: January 30

“Katy Keene”: This “Riverdale” spin-off will follow a group of budding artists trying to perform on Broadway. Release date: February 6

“Modern family”: This Emmy-winning series will end after 11 seasons. Final date of the series: May 18

Jensen Ackles plays Dean and Jared Padalecki plays his brother Sam in “Supernatural”. Sergei Bachlakov, The CW

“Supernatural”: Fifteen seasons and a loyal fan base later, this show about two brothers facing monsters and demons is coming to an end. Final date of the series: May 18

“The hawk and the winter soldier”: The first of many series scheduled for Disney Plus in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will feature Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan taking over their roles in the “Avengers” movies. Release date: TBA 2020

“Lizzie McGuire”: Hilary Duff returns as 30-year-old Lizzie who sails through life in New York in a new series for Disney Plus. Release date: TBA 2020.

“WandaVision” The second MCU series for Disney Plus, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, has been moved from its original launch date in 2021 and will premiere in 2020. Release date: TBA 2020.

Books: notable readings to come in 2020

Utah author Brandon Sanderson’s fourth novel in the series “The Stormlight Archive” will be published in 2020, along with new work by lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and a prequel to the trilogy at success of Suzanne Collins “The Hunger Games”.

“Hitting a Forehand with a Twisted Stick: Stories from the Harlem Renaissance”, by Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad, 304 pages (f)

Brought together for the first time in a single volume, this collection of stories (including eight “lost” stories) comes from one of the most influential figures of the Harlem Renaissance and modern literature. Publication date: January 14

“A long sea petal”, by Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books, 336 pages (f)

From the author of “La maison des esprits”, this novel follows two young people fleeing the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War in search of a home. Publication date: January 21

“The Splendid and the Villain: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Challenge during the Blitz”, by Erik Larson, Crown, 608 pages (nf)

The story of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and his leadership throughout the Second World War, told by the bestselling author of “The Devil in the White City” and “In the Garden of the Beasts”. Publication date: February 25

“The Night Watchman”, by Louise Erdrich, Harper, 464 pages (f)

The new novel by author Louise Erdrich, winner of the National Book Award, is based on the story of her grandfather, who led the fight against the dispossession of native North Dakota natives in Washington, D.C. Publication date: March 3

“Chosen Ones”, by Veronica Roth, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 432 pages (f)

The author of the hit series “Divergente” wrote his first adult novel with this story about the lives of five teenagers known as “The Chosen Ones” after fulfilling their prophecy. Publication date: April 7

Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein “Joy at work: organizing your professional life” will be published on April 7. Denise Crew, Netflix

“Joy at work: organizing your professional life”, by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein, Little, Brown Spark, 256 pages (nf)

Learn strategies to eliminate clutter and create space for work that really matters from bestselling author Marie Kondo and Rice University professor Scott Sonenshein. Publication date: April 7

“The Songbirds and Snakes Ballad”, by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, 528 pages (f)

Few details have yet been released on the plot, but we do know that this prequel will take place in Panem 64 years before the events of “The Hunger Games”. Publication date: May 19

Brandon Sanderson, pictured at his home in American Fork on Thursday, September 29, 2016, will publish the fourth book in the series “The Stormlight Archive” on November 17. Nick Wagner, Deseret News

“The Stormlight Archive” Number Four, by Brandon Sanderson, Tor Books, 1,088 pages (f)

Although still untitled, the release of the fourth novel in the epic fantasy series that began with “The Way of Kings” has been confirmed for 2020. Publication date: November 17

Events: what is happening in Utah in 2020

There’s a lot going on in Utah in 2020. From Broadway musicals like “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Frozen” from Disney to musical superstars like Celine Dion and Cher, here is a list of some of the shows, performers and events that will come to Utah in the New Year.

January

Itzhak Perlman: Violinist awarded at the Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards with the BYU Philharmonic. Or: BYU, Provo When: January 9

“Violin on the roof”: A Broadway classic musical that also won a Tony Award Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: January 21-26

Sundance Film Festival: Presents world premieres of movies, as well as live music, virtual reality experiences and group chat events. Or: various locations in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance When: January 23-February 2

Miranda Lambert arrives at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on January 31 AP, photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision

Miranda Lambert: The country singer’s Wild Card Tour arrives in Salt Lake with special guests Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers Band, LANCO and Parker McCollum. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: January 31

February

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live”: The original creator and host of the award-winning TV show Peabody comes to Salt Lake City as part of The Great Cheesy Movie Circus tour. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: February 8

Sarah McLachlan: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: February 13

“The baccalaureate live on stage”: Hosted by Bachelor Nation favorites, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, an eligible bachelor from the hometown will be introduced to the ladies of the audience for a chance at love. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: the 21st of February

In this July 29, 2015 archive photo, host Trevor Noah of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. Noah will perform at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on February 21. Matt Sayles / Invision, Associated Press archive photo

Trevor Noah: The Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” host will be part of his Loud & Clear tour. Or: The Maverik Center, West Valley City When: the 21st of February

Blake Shelton: The country music superstar will be joined by very special guest Lauren Alaina, as well as the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins as part of his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: February 27

Rob Schneider: The actor and comedian will play a special live comedy. Or: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Salt Lake City When: February 29

March

“Dear Evan Hansen”: Tony’s award-winning Broadway musical. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: March 4-14

“Dance with the stars: live!”: The popular dance competition will feature dancers from the show during its 2020 tour. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: March 19

Post Malone: As part of the Runaway Tour, with special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: March 21st

Céline Dion will perform at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 26. Eckehard Schulz, Associated Press

Celine Dion: The pop music superstar takes his Courage world tour to Salt Lake City. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: March 26

Zac brown stripe: Performance with special guests Amos Lee, Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota. Or: Maverik Center, West Valley City When: March 26

Little Big Town: Inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame will perform with special guest Caitlyn Smith as part of the Nightfall tour. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: March 27-28

April

Disney’s Frozen “: The Broadway production of the Disney animated film, featuring songs from the original and a dozen new numbers. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: April 15-May 3

Cher will be coming to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on April 28. Associated Press

Expensive: The superstar singer arrives as part of her Here We Go Again tour, with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: April 28

May

Michael Buble will visit the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on May 8. T.J. Kirkpatrick, Deseret News

Michael Buble: Grammy-winning singer and performer. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: May 8

Mandy Moore: The actress, singer and songwriter will perform with special guest Madison Cunningham. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: May 8

Dr Neil deGrasse Tyson: The famous astrophysicist’s “Astronomy Bizarre” show will review everything that most bends the mind in the cosmos. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: May 14

Joshua Bell: the internationally renowned violinist joining the Utah Symphony in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the first concert of the symphony. Or: Abravanel Hall, Salt Lake City When: May 16

Bill Maher: Known for his political comedy work on Comedy Central and HBO, the actor will appear in Salt Lake as part of his Live Stand Up tour. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: May 17

Travel with suitors: The two rock bands of the 1980s made a stop in Utah during their North American tour. Or: USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City When: May 21

June

Carol Burnett will perform at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on June 1 and 2. Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Carol Burnett: The award-winning actress will be here as part of her “Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection” tour. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: 1-2 June

Alannis Morisette: Playing with the special guest Garbage, also with Liz Phair. Or: USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City When: June 7

“Anastasia” Broadway musical based on the 1997 animated film of the same name. Or: Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City When: June 9-14

Chicago and Rick Springfield: Rock and roll artists on a North American tour. Or: USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City When: June 16

August

Taming Impala: Play with a special guest Perfume Genius. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: August 1

Kenny Chesney: Country singer with special guest Michael Franti & Spearhead as part of the Chillaxification 2020 tour. Or: USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City When: August 6

Camila Cabello: The multi-platinum pop singer will be in Salt Lake as part of her Romance tour. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: August 14

Maroon 5 will perform with Meghan Trainor on August 24 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.Donovan Public Relations

Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor: These two top pop artists will perform together in Salt Lake City. Or: USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City When: August 24

September and October

KISS: The heavy-metal group is on tour for the last time during their End of the Road World Tour. Or: USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City When: September 24

Alan Jackson: Country singer coming to Salt Lake. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: October 2

Dan + Shay: The country duo will come to Utah as part of the (Arena) tour. Or: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City When: October 16