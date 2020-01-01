Here's what the world will look like in 2030 ... isn't it?

Loading...

The impact is hard to imagine. To date, only about one million people have had their entire genome sequenced. And this is not a very diverse cohort. More data from around the world will allow for more powerful and refined analyzes of how genes shape health and behavior. Very large DNA datasets are ideal for a new technique called Mendelian randomization, which mimics clinical trials, allowing researchers to unravel causes and correlations. Larger samples will also predict even complex traits – like size or susceptibility to heart disease – from DNA.

A world so saturated with genetic data will bring its own risks. The emergence of genetic surveillance states and the end of genetic privacy. Technical advancements in genome encryption can help mitigate some of these threats. But new laws will have to keep the risks and benefits of so much genetic knowledge in balance. —Megan Molteni

Tiny Teeny Nuclear Power Plants

By 2030, the Vogtle, Georgia plant, the only nuclear power plant currently under construction in the United States, will have been in operation for several years. It is probably the only new large-scale nuclear power plant of the decade to be commissioned, but that does not mean that the United States is abandoning fission energy. Instead, expect small nuclear reactors to appear.

Just a fraction of the size of a typical nuclear reactor, these advanced reactors can be mass produced and easily shipped anywhere in the country, no matter the distance. The first small reactors, developed by a company called NuScale Power, are expected to start splitting atoms at Idaho National Laboratories in 2026. The Department of Energy is also working to get even smaller reactors , called microreactors, producing electrons in a federal facility by 2027..

Nuclear power is abused in some American environmental circles and it is not difficult to understand why. The collapse of Three Mile Island and the decades-long debate over the storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain have made people worried about the prospects for this carbon-free energy source, but the UN and many experts believe that fission energy will be the key to hitting our goals climate. The world must halve its carbon emissions by 2030, and the adoption of the new generation of nuclear reactors could be essential to achieve this. —Daniel Oberhaus

Elon Musk's plan for Mars

Sending life to Mars has been Elon Musk's goal from day one, and it is the decade that he set for his landing on the Red Planet. Originally, he wanted to ship some plants to a greenhouse, but as SpaceX dominated the new space industry, Musk's ambitions grew in tandem to include a full-fledged Mars colony. In 2019, he showed, for the first time, the rocket that could make it happen.

Musk's chronology on Mars is predictable and slippery. In 2017, he predicted that SpaceX would send a cargo mission to Mars by 2022. The following year, he declared that the first crewed mission to Mars would take place in seven to ten years, or at most late in 2028. Musk is known to grossly underestimate the amount of time it takes to reach his ambitious goals, so don't plan your launch parties yet. Yet, he tends to keep his promises, eventually. —Daniel Oberhaus

Goodbye, poverty!

Predictions for the future often have a penchant for science fiction: jet packs, flying cars, brain-computer hybrids. The UN is supposed to stay on a firmer footing, but some of its 2030 sustainability goals seem almost as fantastic. In just 10 years, the UN plans to eradicate poverty "in all its forms everywhere".

