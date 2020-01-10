Here's what national media are saying about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement

Loading...

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would “step back” from the royal family by dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Media have shared their views on why the royal couple made the decision and the impact on the senior royal family in the UK.

The Washington Post published a column on the family dysfunction involved in the royal exit.



“The fact of leaving at sunset is that, depending on the conditions of your departure, this means leaving your once beloved brother, father and grandmother.” – Alyssa Rosenberg, opinion editor

The New York Times published an article on the role that racism may have played in the couple’s decision.

“If the media paid more attention to British communities of color, it might be much less surprising.” – Afua Hirsch, author of “Brit (ish): On Race, Identity and Belonging”.

The HuffPost tweeted a link to their article praising the decision to move away from the extended family:

The article states: “Setting clear boundaries with your loved ones – and telling them what you are and what you are not comfortable with – is not always the easiest, but it can make your life ( and theirs) much, much sweeter in the long run “- Julia Ries, Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers health and wellness for HuffPost.

Tom McTague wrote in The Atlantic that the couple were somewhat selfish in their decision to leave the royal family.

“And here we come to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced that they will step back as senior members of the royal family, assuming fewer functions while continuing to” fully support “the Queen .

“It doesn’t take a royal kremlinologist to understand that you can’t step back and fully support the person responsible for delegating these tasks” – Tom McTague, London editor for The Atlantic.

The Los Angeles Times estimated that the exit could be postponed by the sexism of the sensation press.

“I think it is because of sexism and resentment that she is American. I read that the British online criticized her for speaking, for not giving Harry the head when they appeared together, for having absorbed too much light and for having the temerity to reinvent the kind of work beneficent that the members of the royal family do. – Carla Hall, member of the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times.