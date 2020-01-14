Meghan Markle has brought herself to her knees – she was driving around in a Range Rover on Vancouver Island in Canada to run errands – according to reports, Megxit shows.

While her husband, Prince Harry, continues to struggle with the aftermath of the couple’s controversial move to free themselves of their “higher royal duties,” Meghan “mostly stays at home but ventures out around noon just to get out”, shared a source with E! News.

A security detail follows her, the site said.

The weather has been “cold and rainy” in the city, where Meghan has mostly been submerged in a wealthy friend’s villa along with Baby Archie, since she and Harry announced the palace and the world last week with their announcement that their city life was massive restrict, have stunned the royal spotlight, the source said.

When the Duchess of Sussex left her remote archaeological site, “she went into town to pick up someone at the airport who looked like her mother,” said the source.

Last weekend, before Monday’s historic Megxit Summit, attended by Harry, the Queen, Prince William, and Prince Charles, Meghan was spotted running errands in a drugstore’s parking lot US magazine.

Harry is said to reunite with his wife and son in Canada at the end of the week.

He and Meghan were beaten up because they blinded the Queen and the rest of the royal family with their announcement, which went online last Wednesday. However, the couple only took the step because the British daily “The Sun” was supposed to publish a cover story about their plan, a source told the United States.

Still, Harry is angry when he makes his relatives, especially his grandmother, queen.

“I don’t think he fully assessed the impact the statement would have if she hadn’t consulted the Queen,” said the insider. “He regrets that.”