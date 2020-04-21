Here’s what it would sound like if Metallica sang for My Chemical Romance

[Metallica by Herring & Herring; My Chemical Romance via YouTube]

If you’ve ever wondered what it would sound like as the most legendary thrash metal band Metallica sang to My chemical romanceWell, you fancy something tasty.

YouTuber William Maranci has mashed up “Master Of Puppets” and “Welcome To The Black Parade” and strangely works better than you might expect.

The mashup combines the iconic vocals of Metallica frontman James Hetfield with the instrumentals of MCR. The tempo of the vocals is a little bit adapted to the speed of the track and although it is clear that they are a bit different from the original, it is a bit strange how well they work together.

You can hear the mashup “Master Of The Black Parade” below.

More about My Chemical Romance

Animal Crossing and music seems to be a perfect match of the way people have brought their favorite bands and artists into play since its release and someone discovered how to make My Chemical Romance “Welcome to the Black Parade” your Town Tune.

A Town Tune is a customizable song that plays when you perform certain activities in the game and when the time changes. Essentially, you hear it a lot, so why does it make it something you enjoy?

Reddit user u / Ballato420 discovered how the notes could be picked to the track and provided to the world for free.

welcome to the Black Parade as city tune for ACNH! from r / MyChemicalRomance

Other musical discoveries in the game can also be found. guitar technician and tour manager Aaron Dimatulac discovered a way to play ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ with an in-game drum kit.

While we all keep isolating ourselves at home, there is no better time than now to find other creative ways to incorporate your musical taste into the game.

What do you think of the mashup Metallica and My Chemical Romance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

