Here's what brings opera to life in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY – Three years after Stephen King wrote “The Shining”, the Stanley Kubrick film hit theaters and brought a new level of terror, largely thanks to an ax-jacking Jack Nicholson.

Three years ago, the horror story of the Torrance family entered a surprising place: the opera.

Yes, “The Shining” is an opera.

And its first broadcast in St. Paul, Minnesota, was sold out for weeks.

A year later, an opera by Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs made its Santa Fe debut. Tickets were in such demand that the opera company ended up adding a performance. In 2019, “The (R) evolution of Steve Jobs” won a Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording.

“It means that new people – people who had never even thought of opera as an art form before – come to see the opera now,” librettist Mark Campbell told Deseret News. “This is a very, very exciting time for contemporary opera.”

Campbell, a busy New York librettist who is currently working on his 37th opera, wrote the lyrics for “The Shining” and “Steve Jobs”. He is also the librettist of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning opera “Silent Night” in Utah. The opera takes place from January 18 to 26 at the Capitol Theater.

Opera has rarely won the Pulitzer Prize (Pulitzer prizes for music have been awarded since 1943). But over the past decade, the Pulitzer committee has recognized four new operas – including “Silent Night” by composers Kevin Puts and Campbell, which the committee described as “a moving opera that tells the true story of a ceasefire.” the spontaneous fire between Scottish, French and Germans during the First World War, displaying a versatility of style and cutting straight to the heart. “

Utah Opera to perform opera “Silent Night”, 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner, from January 18 to 26 at Capitol Theater.Kathleen Sykes, Utah Opera

There is an upsurge in contemporary opera across the country, and Utah Opera’s production of “Silent Night” continues the company’s tendency to embrace the new wave – in the past two years, Utah Opera has also performed “Moby-Dick” and “The Little Prince.”

“It’s fantastic that there are companies in this country like Utah Opera who encourage new works and then show their audiences not to be afraid of it – that they will like it even more than” Aida, “” said Campbell. “I don’t think the opera will survive unless we make it relevant to the way we live now.”

Compose an opera

Since its premiere in 2011, “Silent Night” has been produced more than 20 times. Contemporary opera is successful thanks to artists like Campbell and Puts, who have written three operas together and find new audiences with the stories they create.

Puts himself was new to the opera when he signed for “Silent Night”. That’s right – the first opera he composed won a Pulitzer.

The New York-based composer spent two years working on “Silent Night,” spreading papers on the floor while sitting at his piano and writing music with a pencil. When he was not caring for his newborn son or teaching at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University, Puts was at the piano, composing phrases to help tell the story of the Christmas Truce of the First World War.

Utah Opera to perform opera “Silent Night”, 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner, from January 18 to 26 at Capitol Theater.Kathleen Sykes, Utah Opera

“I certainly did my best,” he said. “In the past, I took too much work and I think that sometimes the work suffers. But I just erased my schedule for the two years I wrote this opera, and I really gave it all I could. ”

This dedication to craftsmanship is a lesson that Puts learned the hard way. Just two years before “Silent Night”, Puts wrote a concerto for renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma. As a promising composer, Puts had a lot on his plate and he rushed to have the piece written, composing it in a month and a half.

“He only played it once,” said Puts with a laugh.

Fast forward a decade and Puts is working on his fourth opera – a work that Renee Fleming will debut at the Metropolitan Opera in the coming years. And he takes sabbatical leave to do so.

“There is never a single sentence or even a note where these musicians (Yo-Yo Ma and Renee Fleming) do not communicate, there is no intention behind what they do,” said Puts. “And it’s very inspiring and it taught me that I have to do the same.… There should never be a time when (my music is) just filling the time.”

Utah Opera to perform opera “Silent Night”, 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner, from January 18 to 26 at Capitol Theater.Kathleen Sykes, Utah Opera

Puts’ music for “Silent Night” is useful. In one scene, French lieutenant Audebert sings of the loss after a battle, noting the names of the dead and wounded. He also lost a precious photo of his wife, who is pregnant with their first child, but he visualizes his face and thinks of her. A choir ensues where soldiers from the French, German and Scottish camps try to fall asleep, dreaming of going home as the snow falls around them.

Campbell cried the first time he heard Puts’ music, and the librettist, who is always moved when he thinks about it, had to assure Puts that his reaction was a compliment.

“I have no words when it comes to expressing the enthusiasm that I first heard in Kevin’s music,” he said. “I thought,” Finally, a composer who is not afraid of the heart. “”

“Isn’t peace possible?”

When Campbell wrote act 2 of “Silent Night,” a line came to his mind: “War is not sustainable when you see your enemy as a human being.”

“Silent Night” begins at the Berlin Opera, where opera singers perform a play – the one Campbell created for history – about a soldier returning from war. A German soldier suddenly enters the happy scene, reading a letter from the kaiser declaring war.

“I just wanted to show that opera ennobles war as much as any other form of art, and that’s not true,” said Campbell. “It is certainly not anti-veteran, but I like to say that it asks:” Isn’t peace possible? “”

Utah Opera will play opera “Silent Night”, winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize, from January 18 to 26 at the Capitol Theater.Kathleen Sykes, Utah Opera

This message and the musical styles used by Puts to tell this story made “Silent Night” worthy of the Pulitzer and helped the opera maintain its popularity, said Campbell, who does not physically own a Pulitzer since the price of music goes only to the composer – something the librettist is actively pushing to change.

Life has been different for Puts since winning the grand prize – mainly by having the expression “Pulitzer Prize-winning composer” attached to his name in all references – but Puts always approaches his work in the same way as he always has.

And sometimes he still has trouble composing. When this happens, he looks at the Pulitzer certificate on the wall of his home office. It reminds him of why he chose this path: creating music that will continue to prove the need for the arts.

“It never gets really easier,” he said. “But that’s what makes it interesting.”

