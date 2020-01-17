Here's the real reason Mark Zuckerberg is so scared of TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg has already made it clear that he doesn’t like TikToK, but we now have an even clearer view of why he’s so worried about the Chinese rival. In short: the app is growing crazy, even for Facebook conditions.

According to the analysis company Sensor Tower, TikTok was downloaded more than 738 million times in 2019 and hit both Instagram and Facebook. In fact, there was only one app that was downloaded more: Facebook’s WhatsApp.

But while a Facebook property takes the top spot, the report highlights how great the threat TikTok poses to Facebook’s dominance.

TikTok is growing faster than Facebook and Instagram.

“TikTok’s installations in 2019 account for 44 percent of the 1.65 billion downloads the app has had,” Sensor Tower wrote in a blog post.

Of course, not everyone who downloads the app becomes an active user. But the numbers tell the story of an app that is experiencing rapid growth, especially in China, where Facebook cannot work. China, where the app is known as Duoyin, was the second largest market for ByteDance after the USA, according to Sensor Tower.

All of this makes TikTok an existential threat to Facebook, which is under constant pressure to maintain user growth across its services. And although Facebook has tried to copy some of TikTok’s functions into its own apps, these efforts still have to be implemented. (Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly tried to buy Musical.ly before ByteDance purchased the app in 2017, which was later to become TikTok.)

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has done everything to say that TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, deserves a closer look.

“While our services like WhatsApp are used by protesters and activists around the world due to the strong encryption and privacy protection, these protests are censored on TikTok, the rapidly growing Chinese app, also in the United States,” said Zuckerberg during a speech at Georgetown University last year. “Is that the internet we want?”

China, he warned, “is now exporting its vision of the Internet to other countries.” (TikTok has denied that the Chinese government has any influence over the app’s policies, and ByteDance has reportedly considered selling at least part of the company in response to concerns from U.S. officials.)

But whether you think Zuck’s paranoia with the Chinese government he once wooed is to the best of his knowledge. If TikTok grows faster than Facebook, it must at least sting a little.

