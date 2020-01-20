Here's our first look at Apple's all-new Mac Pro rack mount

Apple made the rack-mountable version of the Mac Pro available last week, and now the first orders are coming to customers. As expected, the folks at MacStadium plan to host the new Mac Pro in their data centers, and got their hands on the new rackmount machine today.

MacStadium vice president Brian Stucki went on Twitter this afternoon to share a preview of the new Mac Pro in MacStaidum data centers. The rack-mounted Mac Pro can be seen in the MacStadium data center alongside other fans and equipment.

Stucki says the Mac Pro rails, which come in a separate box, are “so easy to install and as smooth as a whole new jar of butter.” Going forward, Stucki notes that MacStadium will focus on software development benchmarks. You can keep an eye on the MacStadium blog for other updates on these test results.

While the Mac Pro was released last month, Apple only made the rack mountable version available last week. The Mac Pro rack configuration comes at a premium of $ 500 compared to the standing tower, which means it starts at $ 6,499.

The base rack-mount model Mac Pro comes with an 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32 GB of memory, a Radeon Pro 580X graphics processor and 256 GB of flash storage. A fully optimized Mac Pro with all available upgrades will cost you $ 54,048.00.

If you want to take a closer look at how to install and remove the new Mac Pro from a rack, you can check out Apple’s user guide “Mac Pro Essentials” here.

