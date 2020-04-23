Here’s just about every new feature in Android 11 DP3 [Gallery]

Irrespective of just staying developer previews, the initial two Android 11 releases have experienced their share of interface revamps and new features. Android 11 DP3 is obtainable right now and we’re obtaining every new aspect.

Above the coming several hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 DP3’s new characteristics and each individual one improve. (The latest updates will be at best of this list. Be certain to test back again typically.)

Google is scheduling six releases about the coming months before the buyer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel and other equipment. If you want to promptly set up the Android 11 DP1 on your appropriate Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, be absolutely sure to test out our step-by-stage guidebook.

For reference, here’s all the things new in Android 11 Developer Preview 1 and DP2.

Wallpaper picker reverts to former layout

DP2

DP3

Google Pay out now performs as ordinary

Larger sized inline notification tastes

Google’s animation for ‘Battery Share’ in Android 11 DP3 tells us practically nothing new

Status bar padding bug cuts off time, battery level on Pixel 4

‘Volume’ renamed to ‘Sound’ menu

Larger chevron/carrot icon to broaden/reduce notifications

DP2

DP3

Ethernet tethering

The Hotspot & tethering menu adds the skill to “Share phone’s world wide web connection by means of USB Ethernet.”

Android 11 DP3: All notifications can be dismissed, which includes ongoing alerts

New ‘undo’ gesture to carry back apps from Recents multitasking

Introductory prompt for chat bubbles

Gesture sensitivity can now be independently set for both sides

Compact screenshot UI with preview, toolbar live

‘Recents’ redesigned with much larger app previews, new shortcuts

FTC: We use cash flow earning auto affiliate backlinks. A lot more.

Check out out 9to5Google on YouTube for far more news:

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=S1sZ5M5ofbQ