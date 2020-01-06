Loading...

Here’s how you can help victims of Australian bush fires

Updated: 1:19 p.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

Australia is currently in a state of crisis as the continent is ravaged by deadly bush fires. While Australia has always had a fire season at this time of year due to hot, dry weather, a combination of drought, high temperatures and strong winds has contributed to devastating fires in recent months. . 14.8 million acres of land were burned and 25 people died. Thousands of people have been evacuated, air quality has reached dangerous levels in the Australian state of New South Wales, around 2,000 homes have been destroyed and hundreds more damaged. Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley told CNN that almost a third of the New South Wales koalas may have been killed and a third of their habitat destroyed, while the BBC reports that ‘a university study estimates that nearly 500 million animals died in New South Wales. The United States, Canada and New Zealand have sent firefighters to assist, while Australian police and military assist in rescue and evacuation, but there is also much to do. As CNN reports, Australia only enters its summer season with warmer temperatures ahead. Here’s how you can help: Donate to organizations that help victims and first responders. The Australian Red Cross helps support people in evacuation centers, including by providing emergency aid. The Australian Salvation Army provides meals to evacuees and frontline responders, as well as emergency services. The Australian St Vincent de Paul Society collects money to provide food, clothing and monetary aid to evacuees and those who lost their homes.New South Wales Rural Fire Service collects donations for the families of volunteer firefighters who were killed on duty during the current fire season. The Givit organization helps donate items in demand to those who need them. If you live in Australia, you can also work with Airbnb to help provide free temporary accommodation for evacuees and first responders. The Australian Red Cross has also set up an online registry to help people find other affected people and reunite loved ones. Donate to organizations that help wildlife and pets. , have created GoFundMe accounts. The RSPCA of New South Wales works to protect and evacuate pets, livestock and wildlife that have been affected by the fires. WIRES Wildlife Rescue is working to save animals, reporting on its website that the organization has received more than 20,000 calls and volunteers attended more than 3,300 rescues last December.

.