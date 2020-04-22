Here’s how you can donate to your favorite artists on Spotify

(Photo via Unsplash / Zarak Khan)

The continuous coronavirus The pandemic has caused a number of tour and show cancellations worldwide, with major financial consequences for artists. Today, Spotify has announced his latest plan to help artists in this difficult time.

Spotify now allows fans to donate directly to their favorite artists and charities through their streaming service.

The Artist Fundraising Pick schedule, which kicks off today, allows fans to donate to artists through CashApp, GoFundMe and PayPal. Artists and their extensive crew receive the donated money.

To receive donations, artists can now add an Artist Fundraising Pick badge to their Spotify profiles. The badge will appear next to the existing Artist’s Pick section where the most recent artist music can be viewed.

Spotify shared in a new blog post why they decided to launch the Artist Fundraising Pick scheme.

“We felt that we could uniquely help by providing Spotify’s global reach to artists who are raising money in this challenging time,” the report said. “To help them spread the news to fans, many of whom visit them on Spotify every day. And we’re really inspired by fans who want to help the artists they love and who have made direct donations. “

Artists can also choose to lead fans to a range of charities involved in Spotify’s ongoing COVID-19 Music Relief Project that started in March. Some of the charities involved include Help Musicians (U.K.), MusiCares (U.S.), PRS Foundation (U.K.) and more. In addition, Spotify links individual donations to a total business contribution of $ 10 million. The full list of participating charities is available here.

The global music community needs us all. Help us elevate organizations that provide help: https://t.co/AQDoHYEP06#SpotifyMusicRelief pic.twitter.com/i7t1n6IsFw

– Spotify (@Spotify) March 25, 2020

All of this follows a petition that surfaced in March and urged Spotify to pay artists more during the coronavirus pandemic. The petition urges the streaming service to pay artists three times as much as they are now and make it permanent.

They also ask the company to donate $ 500,000 to Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund, which aims to provide economic assistance to struggling artists affected by the pandemic.

Spotify’s royalty payments have been in the media many times over the years. In January, independent cellist Zoë Keating ended her royalty payments to Business Insider. The information showed that Spotify pays the least per stream than Apple Music, Tide and Amazon Music.

What do you think of Spotify’s Artist Fundraising Pick schedule? Let us know in the comments below!

