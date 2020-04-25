Here’s how Vans use their shoe materials to help frontline workers

(Photo by Harry Hundal / Unsplash)

Vans have remained active by providing new footwear and supporting people and independent companies through the coronavirus pandemic and the company is intensifying again with a new initiative to shift part of their focus from shoe manufacturing to manufacturing protective equipment for frontline workers.

The company today announces that it uses some of the material for its footwear to create reusable masks and face shields for frontline workers in the United States.

Vans Global President Doug Palladini says in a new statement that they have been able to prioritize the health of their employees while still running their activities and helping where they can. While moving corporate offices to remote work and temporarily closing stores, retail employees still receive full pay and benefits.

Their ‘Foot The Bill’ program already supports independent companies in the United States with new designs representing companies such as restaurants, halls, skate shops and more. They partnered with dozens of specific companies that will receive all net proceeds from the sale of shoes. Because of this, they estimate that they have already donated approximately $ 4 million USD.

Help us support small businesses in this difficult time by purchasing some of their Custom Vans through the “Foot The Bill” initiative. The net proceeds go directly to each partner during this difficult time. https://t.co/7Mj8aiC8dz pic.twitter.com/OHKu97XDeH

– Vans (@ VANS_66) April 24, 2020

Now they take some responsibility in supporting frontline workers who risk their lives every day. They are diverting some of their supply chains into reusable face masks from the canvases used for their shoes.

“As a global shoe and apparel manufacturer, we recognize our responsibility to respond to the call to help the many individuals who risk their own health and wellbeing to provide essential services to those in need during this pandemic. We were determined to answer this call and have since diverted part of our supply chain business to partner of Hedley & Bennett, the current Vans partner and kitchen and workwear brand, in creating over 250,000 reusable face masks of the canvas we use for Vans shoes. Starting in May, these masks will be donated to organizations in Los Angeles and beyond who work on the front lines to ensure that those in need receive meals. “

They also donate tens of thousands of shoelaces to be used by health professionals. They also donate thousands of pairs of shoes to health professionals in some of the hardest hit areas of the country, such as California, New Jersey, Texas, Michigan, Florida and more.

“We have also partnered with designer Michael Schmidt through the donation of over 40,000 Vans shoelaces to enable them to create and donate medical face shields. With two 18-inch shoelaces required per face shield, the shoelaces will be a critical part of 20,000 units that will be donated to health professionals in the United States. “

Going even further, the company is revealing the numbers behind their donations to community campaigns and emergency relief benefits through the VF Foundation.

“As you would all have seen, the VF Foundation, the private grant organization funded by VF Corporation, has made the initial commitment to donate $ 1.5 million USD in support of local communities and a further two-for-one campaign for community matches, up to an additional $ 500,000. I encourage all of you to visit our sister brands’ websites to learn more about how each of them answers the call to action through various monetary, product and material donations and how you can help in person.

You can read more about their initiatives here.

What do you think of Vans’ new initiative to help create protective gear for frontline workers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

