Here’s how to relive your Warped Tour days in Animal Crossing

Since last month’s launch, Nintendo“S Animal Crossing has been the primary source of entertainment for many of those who quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. With some extra time on their hands, players have started getting creative in the virtual universe.

From learning to play Fall Out Boy“S”Sugar, we’re going down, ” My chemical romance“S”Welcome to the Black ParadeAnd much more, music fans are finding new ways to incorporate their real interests into the game. So much so that players are starting to create a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trend that takes us back to the nostalgic days of Warped Tour.

Animal Crossing players go to Reddit and Twitter to share their latest Warped Tour creations. From fully equipped merchandise tents and stages, fans keep the Warped Tour dream alive in the virtual game.

Twitter user Deirdre (@BEATSBYDEIRDRE) shared their virtual Warped Tour last week. Design merchandise tents for State Champs, the Maine, Trophy eyes, Between you and me, Doll skin and more, Deidre explained that the decision to design their own Warped Tour on Animal Crossing came from missing the tour last performed across the country in 2018.

“Maybe I miss a warped tour, so I decided to make one myself,” Deidre shares.

The virtual Warped Tour Deirdre created has caught the attention of a few bands, including Between You & Me and Warped alumni Grayscale.

Between You & Me were delighted to see their own merchandise tent in Deirdre’s Virtual Warped Tour.

BYAM @ WARPED. What an impressive sight ”, the band shares.

Grayscale was also having fun after seeing the post on Twitter.

“This is sick,” Grayscale shares. “We will be performing on the stage at Owl.fm today at 3.40 am.”

Animal Crossing players have also turned to Reddit to share their creations. For you / drunkxpunx, they decided to pull out all the stops for their virtual Warped Tour, creating plenty of merchandise tents and even a fully equipped stage. With flashing-182 set up as the main headliner of their virtual Warped Tour, A day to remember, My Chemical Romance and Mayday Parade are some of the bands that also have their own merch tents.

“Sorry if post is not allowed but wants to share with someone,” Drunkxpunkx shares in their post. I also have some merchandise stalls for ADTR, MCR, Mayday Parade. and more.”

(Image via Reddit / u / drunkxpunx) Along with music fans, artists have also been on the Animal Crossing craze. Recently blink-182’s Mark Hoppus hosts his own Animal Crossing: New Horizons live streams, where he plays some songs while his son plays the popular Nintendo game.

What do you think of the latest Animal Crossing Warped Tour creations? Let us know in the comments below!

