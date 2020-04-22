Here’s how to make money by watching all the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

[Photo via Warner Bros]

Sit and watch the whole binge Harry Potter series sounds like a dream job for fans of the magical wizarding world and now those dreams can come true.

EDsmart offers a select few people cold money to watch the entire Harry Potter series along with the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films during quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The requirements are quite simple. Participants must live in the US and be active on their social media accounts. While watching the movies, you should also tweet your viewing sessions live while tagging @getedsmart and / or #getedsmart.

You also have to be over 18 years old, so sorry for teenagers looking to make some money while watching movies.

Once the viewing is complete, they also ask participants to provide their rankings for the movies posted online.

The company employs a total of five people. They receive $ 41.50 an hour for a total of 25 hours and six minutes of movie watching. The five people also get $ 1,000 on top of the hourly wages plus other prizes.

They will receive a copy of the full Harry Potter collection on Blu-Ray and a Harry Potter Marathon Survival Pack. The kit includes Harry Potter Butter Caramel Corn, Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavor Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog, a Gryffindor plush, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel cup and a $ 100 GrubHub gift card.

The company provided a fantastic explanation of the offering on their website which you can read below.

“Most of the Muggle world struggles with self-isolation and has no normal routine – as if we all live in the closet under the stairs on 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging.

We realize that at the moment we cannot all go to Diagon Alley to stock up on goods, nor Hogwarts to be with our friends.

So, in light of everything going on out there and in our home, we decided to pay up to five Muggles, Mudbloods and magical people $ 1,000 each to watch every Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie – the Ultimate Dream Job .

The right candidate is chosen by the Sorting Hat. ”

Applications must be submitted by May 15, 2020.

To apply for the position, please go here and fill out the form at the bottom of the page. It requires a 200-word description of why you should be selected, so prepare to write a little.

Are you planning to sign up for the Harry Potter binge watch job? Let us know in the comments below.

