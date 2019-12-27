Here's How To Keep Your Pets Safe And Happy On New Years Eve – According To A Veterinarian

Loading...

You should take into account the happiness and well-being of your pets when planning a New Years Eve party (Photo: Shutterstock)

Although ringing in the New Year tends to be a lot of fun for humans, it is not always the best experience for animals.

Here, experts from the British Veterinary Association (BVA) offer owners some tips on how to keep their pets safe during the New Year's holidays.

The night of December 31 is usually a time of celebration with family and friends, an excuse to organize a party or go to see fireworks.

While it is often a fun evening for us, the loud music, fireworks and groups of people unknown at home can make this a disturbing and even distressing time for pets.

Dogs and cats are particularly sensitive to noise and – at 150 decibels – fireworks can be very scary for them. The RSPCA recently estimated that 45% of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.

Pets in cages and tanks, such as hamsters, ferrets, fish, and birds, are also vulnerable to distress if there are loud gatherings and loud music in the house. Passive smoking can have a serious impact on the health of pets.

Signs of distress in pets

Signs of distress may differ from one animal to another. While some animals show obvious signs such as gasping, drooling and trying to escape, there are also more subtle signs of which owners should be aware, including restlessness and toilets in the house. Cats often hide while rabbits can remain very calm and bump the ground with their hind legs.

"The fireworks phobia in pets is a problem veterinarians often see around New Years Eve," said Daniella Dos Santos, junior vice president and veterinarian for small animals at BVA.

"Owners can take a number of steps to help their pets, including providing them with a comfortable, dark den to help them feel safe, closing the curtains and turning off the lights.

"Having the radio or television in the background can also help. If you are hosting a party, be sure to move all of the small pets in cages or tanks in a quiet location. the House."

How to keep your pets safe and fearless

Start creating a well-padded den so your pet can access it before NYE so it has a safe place to hide when fireworks or loud music starts.

Pheromone products, prescribed by your veterinarian, can also be used next to your pet's den and around the house to help calm them down.

If you are thinking of hosting a party, move small pets such as rabbits and guinea pigs to a quiet place indoors. If your pet is in distress, stay calm yourself – try to reassure your pet may inadvertently reinforce the coping strategy of seeking attention and restlessness or the toilet in the home can be signs of stress, so don't punish them.

If your pet is severely disturbed by fireworks or other noises, contact your local veterinarian to discuss treatment options.