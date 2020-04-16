Here’s how to jam to My Chemical Romance in your Animal Crossing city

[Photo via YouTube]

Animal Crossing and music lovers seem to go hand in hand. Besides being able to play Fall Out Boy“S “Sugar, we’re going down” you can now make drums My chemical romance“S “Welcome to the Black Parade” your Town Tune.

Mark Hoppus and Lil Nas X. spoke publicly about their excitement before the game launched. Hoppus even has his own Nerve twitching stream of him who plays it. The game certainly has a brilliant way to encourage creativity, so it makes sense for creators to flock to it en masse.

On April 15, AltPress reported that guitar technology and tour manager Aaron Dimatulac discovered a way to play “Sugar, We’re Goin Down.” You must have fast fingers, which may be the downfall for some.

For those less convenient, a member of the MCRmy charted “Welcome To The Black Parade” to make it a Town Tune.

What is a Town Tune “Well, if you read an article about Animal Crossing, you probably already know. But a Town Tune is a customizable song that plays when you perform certain activities in the game and when the time changes. You hear it actually a lot so why does it make something you like?

Reddit u / Ballato420 has you covered. The My Chemical Romance fan picked out the notes and delivered them to the world for free. Now you can feel like an official member of the Black Parade every time you do something. Feel like Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro every time you enter a building.

welcome to the Black Parade as city tune for ACNH! from MyChemicalRomance

So give this a shot as your city tune and let us know how it goes! Meanwhile, get emotionally excited with My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade”.

More Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing has provided bands with some solid ways to show their love for different bands with people sharing different designs for band shirts and album covers since the game’s release.

It even led to YouTube channel Girlfriend Reviews publishing a remixed version of it Billie Eilish“S bad guy” tailored to fit the game.

In the parody song ‘Bass Guy’, the YouTubers see the lyrics playfully adapt to the themes in the game.

“Cuz I’m the bass man / Always fishing trash man / Pretty crappy catch guy / Nintendo please patch man,” the chorus goes now.

You can watch the video in the player below.

