Here’s how to go back to sleep if you wake up in the middle of the night

Or you can kiss the good night’s sleep goodbye

Updated: 12:34 am EST Jan 20, 2020

A sleep specialist has given good advice on what not to do if you wake up in the middle of the night, and yes, not keeping track of the time is certainly one. Even the persistent urge to go to the bathroom can keep us from going back to sleep. Michael Breus – aka “Sleep Doctor” and author of “The Power of When” – offered some tips for catching your eyes closed if you wake up before your alarm, starting with not going to the bathroom unless you have really, really need to. Breus claims that by just sitting in bed, your heart rate increases and disrupts how often your heart should beat when you sleep. For most people, it’s 60 beats per minute, but if you get up, your heart has to pump against gravity and therefore at a rate higher than 60 beats.To recover your unconsciousness, your heart rate should return to 60, which Obviously this won’t happen right away and that is sometimes the reason why it is not always easy to go back to sleep. Another piece of advice that Breus shared is no matter how difficult, try to relax and to clear your mind. Don’t check your phone for the time, as instinctive as it is. Panic while calculating the number of hours of sleep remaining until the alarm goes off is also a massive no-no. Breus adds that many people have an irrational fear of not having enough hours of sleep, but he advises not to insist on the hours that go by, but the specialist suggests to relax, even if it may seem impossible back then, because if you think about it too much, you can kiss any night goodnight. He recommends cutting your thoughts and letting sleep happen naturally, without trying to force it.

