Here’s how to (finally) auto-play on Netflix | disable next episode & trailer

Netflix has become the standard for streaming services that we simply stick to. There’s no escape from Netflix, and for those of us trapped in its ever-expanding wormhole, there’s a feature that’s been incredibly annoying for years – automatic playback,

Whether you’re looking for genres to find out what you want to see or just want to enjoy the end credits of a movie, autoplay is the curse of any viewer who isn’t ready to pounce like a wild cat, to automatically stop the next episode of a series.

In short, autoplay is annoying – and now you can permanently disable it in your account. You can switch this function on and off in your settings. The simplest procedure is explained below. This is very simple and can save savvy observers from being exposed to Netflix’s trailers and whims.

There are two settings you can disable to remove autoplay: Trailer autoplay while surfing, and next episode autoplay,

To disable autoplay: Log in Netflix in a web browser. Left click on the icon in the top right corner and select Manage profiles from the dropdown menu. Choose profile you want to change. On the edit profile In the menu, deactivate the options under Autoplay controls , Left click to save to complete these changes.



There are two new fields under which you can switch on and off Autoplay controls,

Autoplay next episode in a row on all devices.

Preview automatic playback while surfing on all devices.

If you deselect these check boxes, autoplay is disabled on all devices. So you don’t have to worry about auto playback on your console or smart devices. It may take some time for these changes to take effect. So don’t expect an immediate change on all of your devices. If you want to force an update, just switch to a different profile and then return to the profile you want to use.

Now Netflix just has to stop skipping credits for movies. I need this rest after a movie to think about how I’ve just spent two hours of my life.

