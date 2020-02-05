Here’s how to connect your Chromecast to a TV in your hotel room

If we hate one thing about hotels, it’s the drab selection of programs on TV. The solution? Take Google Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra in your suitcase to create a streaming setup on the go when you arrive. However, keep in mind that a hotel with a Chromecast may not be an option for your next trip due to the differences in how WiFi and TV work. However, we recommend that you pack one just in case. Here you can find out what you need and how to set up when you arrive.

What you need:

A Google Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra and the included USB cable and USB power adapter

A smartphone or tablet with Android or iOS

Name and password of your hotel’s WiFi access point

Optional: A portable WiFi travel router

Step 1: Find the HDMI connector on the hotel TV

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

This first step is crucial. The TV in your hotel room must have an open HDMI port that you can access (many of them don’t). Otherwise the game is over. Check the sides of the TV or the back if you can access them. The inputs should be clearly marked as HDMI 1, HDMI 2 etc. When viewing, make sure that an HDMI cable is already connected to the TV. In this case, you may have to pull the plug in one of the next steps. Once a free port is found, plug in your Chromecast.

Step 2: find some strength

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Your Chromecast obviously needs a power source. The supplied USB cable is used to take over the power supply from an available USB port on a TV. However, since not all televisions have such a connection, you should definitely take the USB wall adapter with you. If there is no USB port on the TV, look for a free USB port on the desk or a nearby outlet. Since the TV needs power, an outlet should not be far away, but accessibility can be problematic. In this case, hopefully there is an alternative nearby.

Step 3: change inputs

Now you need to turn on the TV and check if you can switch the source to the HDMI input you used for the Chromecast. The TV remote control may have an enter button or a source button. However, the hotel often replaces the manufacturer’s remote control with its own, making an input switch impossible. If so, check the TV yourself. Most models have an input selector button next to the power and volume buttons, usually on the back of the TV.

If you are successful, you should see Chromecast’s standard setup screen. If you’re having trouble switching inputs (possibly because the TV just doesn’t allow it), it’s time to try Plan B: If you found a cable in Step 1 that was already connected to an HDMI port, pull it out and replace your Chromecast. That means, of course, that you will lose your hotel television channels, but you can switch them back at any time after you have played the last season of The Walking Dead.

Step 4: connect

If you’ve got this far, this is (hopefully) the last step. Assuming your hotel’s Wi-Fi is a standard configuration, you simply look for the appropriate access point in your phone’s Wi-Fi list, use the password provided, and connect to the hotel’s Wi-Fi using these credentials. Fi with your phone or tablet. If you haven’t already, download the free Google Home app from your app store. Launch the app and follow the instructions to set up your Chromecast on the same Wi-Fi network. Congratulations, you can start casting!

Step 5: Wi-Fi issues

Unfortunately, it won’t be that easy most of the time. Many hotels use a web-based interface to access WLAN. Chromecast is currently simply not compatible with such a system. There are workarounds, however, and if you feel that your inner guru is responsible for technical support, they are worth trying.

Create your own WiFi hotspot

If you have a Windows 10 laptop, you can share the WiFi connection with both a smartphone and Chromecast.

You can do the same on a MacOS laptop, but only if you can connect the laptop to an Ethernet connection in the hotel room, which is becoming increasingly rare.

On an iOS device with a mobile 4G data connection, you can create a WiFi hotspot that not only consumes your valuable mobile data, but also drastically charges your phone’s battery. In addition, you need a third device with the Google Home app that you can use as a setup and casting machine.

Some Android smartphones can be configured to share their Wi-Fi connection without the need for mobile data. We have never tried it, but it is worth trying. Another option is to test an app like Netshare that does the same on any device with Android 6 or higher.

Use a travel router, preferably one with WISP mode

A travel router is the most reliable way to create a WiFi access point that you can share with devices in your hotel room. There are many of them on Amazon and elsewhere, and they usually cost less than $ 75. Some require access to an Ethernet jack, which, as mentioned above, is difficult to find. With a model that can run in WISP (Wireless Internet Service Provider) mode (or Bridge mode), you can log in to your hotel’s WiFi network and then connect as a normal WiFi network with a name and shared password of your Choice.

Just one thing …

If none of these options work for you, or if you just don’t want to grapple with HDMI ports and WiFi hotspots, you may not need to bring your Chromecast with you. More and more hotels are starting to install Chromecast-compatible systems like RoomCast. If your hotel has this, all you need is your phone, tablet or laptop and you’re done.

Using your Chromecast in a hotel is just one of the device’s many cool features. Check out our full Chromecast tips and tricks on how to do more with a Chromecast.

Editor’s recommendations