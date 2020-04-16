Here’s how Taking Back Sunday got into that “Degrassi” episode

(Photo by: Natalie Escobedo)

If you have ever seen Canadian teenage drama Degrassi, you know the most notable celebrity appearing on the show is Drake (also known as Jimmy wheelchair) but a lesser known appearance comes on the show with Take back on Sunday“S Adam Lazzara.

Thanks to a curious fan, we discover exactly how Lazzara got to the show.

In the sixth season of Degrassi: The Next Generation, Lazzara and the rest of the band are seen appearing in the episode “What’s It Feel Like To Be A Ghost? (2)”. Ellie Nash, resident of the show, misses her chance to interview the band after distracting them.

The episode aired in early 2007 and now we discover some background information about the guest spot directly from the band itself.

Writer Ashley Laderer asked the band directly about the episode, and since everyone is home now, they had time to provide a detailed answer.

I have a lot of questions about the Degrassi episode with @TBSOfficial – @AdamDamnLazzara @Jake_Epstein I think quarantine is the perfect time to discuss. The emo crossover we never asked for or earned, but we needed.

– Ashley Laderer 🦄 (@ashley_unicorn) April 16, 2020

we have time, shoot and we will try to answer

– Take back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) April 16, 2020

Thanks OMG for responding! How did this collaboration come about? Did Degrassi call you or did you call Degrassi? Has “Craig” ever played a version of MakeDamnSure? Did you go to the school set? My colleague Degrassi + TBS die will be so happy. We love you!

– Ashley Laderer 🦄 (@ashley_unicorn) April 16, 2020

Well, Laderer got her answer and now we can rest easy knowing how this strange but great guest place came together.

Adam and his roommate Angel watched one day and saw the episode with @ThatKevinSmith. That inspired Adam to want to participate because he was a fan of the original series. He called his people, they made some phone calls and we approached the show with a request to join. (continued) https://t.co/UIGAxKlqKQ

– Take back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) April 16, 2020

They invited us and wrote the episode for us. We flew to Toronto and did everything on their set. Everyone was super nice to us. We have not heard Craig’s version. Funny story when Matt went through customs with his work permit, the agent asked (continued)

– Take back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) April 16, 2020

what work he was going to do there. He replied that he would appear on a TV show and the customs said, “What show, Degrassi?” True story!

– Take back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) April 16, 2020

What do you think of how Taking Back Sunday ended up on Degrassi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

