Here’s how over 800 music venues come together for financial help

Like many companies in various industries request government financial support because of the economic pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of prominent music venues in the US are joining forces to make their own request.

According to Rolling Stone, more than 800 music venues form the National Independent Venue Association and seek financial support while they remain closed.

Some notable venues to participate include the Troubadour in Los Angeles, World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, and the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

“Our passionate and highly independent operators don’t call for handouts,” said Dayna Frank, NIVA board chairman and owner of First Avenue in Minneapolis, in a statement to Rolling Stone. “But because of our unprecedented, tenuous position, for the first time in history there is legitimate fear of our collective existence.”

The organization is issuing a letter today (April 22) to House President Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In the letter, they describe their requests based on problems with live music venues in particular. As previously reported, it seems that the next time a concert is likely to take place, it will not be until late 2021.

Independent locations across the country are teaming up to bring our survival struggle to Washington for targeted funding to help save our industry. We call on all independent locations to fight with us. Membership is free. Click here https://t.co/JjoVyCo5hH pic.twitter.com/fiL1NE3O0z

– National Independent Venue Association (@nivassoc) April 17, 2020

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is a $ 350 billion loan service to help businesses survive the pandemic. All small businesses are eligible, but NIVA requests additional funding because these companies face full closings, unlike other companies that face partial shutdowns.

Possible revisions include raising the $ 350 billion and extending the program until these places open again.

“Our companies were among the first to be closed because COVID-19 spread across the country, and unfortunately they are likely to be among the last to reopen,” the letter said. “Recently, leaders in both California and New York have expressed skepticism about the return of concerts and live events until at least 2021, which means that to protect lives, our employees and performers may remain out of work and we may have no income for a all year or longer. ‘

The organization also makes other requests. They are looking for a company recovery grant fund for locations and other closed companies such as movie theaters. This provides forms of tax relief and allows for continuous unemployment insurance for contract staff.

In addition, NIVA also calls on officials to increase the testing and treatment of viruses and to draw up guidelines to enable large meetings in a possible reopening.

Below you can read the full four-page letter. More information about NIVA can be found here.

