Here’s how much a nose costs in the world of leaves (up to $ 110,000!)

If you recently placed an order for a new Nissan Leaf in the US, you probably spent somewhere north of $ 31,600 for the 2020MY option, excluding the $ 925 destination fee.

While it’s $ 1,730 more than what you paid for the 2019MY Leaf, it’s still a really good price if you start looking at how much a Japanese EV is worth in the world markets, which is what the market in a recent study has compared.

In fact, they have accessed at least 49 official Nissan websites to find out how expensive the world’s most popular EV can be, and the results are there!

If you want it as cheap as possible, your best chance is to buy a Leaf in Spain, where it will return you € 25,900, equivalent to $ 28,620, which is a little better than having to pay for one in the United States.

The fact that Singapore remains the last on this list with a whopping $ 110,326 is no surprise, as car prices are often the highest in the world. This remains the single most expensive country in which to buy and operate a car. It’s a similar story in Thailand, where taxes are much higher than in most other countries.

However, if you are wondering why there is such a big price difference between buying Leaf 2020 in Brazil ($ 45,630) and Argentina ($ 64,675), this is partly because the latter has large import tariffs. While not surprising in itself, the fact that the two countries are bordering suggests that it raises eyebrows when you look at it from a buyer’s perspective.

It is worth noting that this study is not as accurate as we would like, as some countries will include EV tax rebates in the cost of a car, while others may still have some incentives that will eventually fall into the price.